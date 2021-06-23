OSWEGO — Five members of the Oswego varsity girls lacrosse team have earned all-league recognition from the Salt City Athletic Conference Empire 1 Division.
Senior Lauren Kingsley was named to the all-league first team.
Senior Gianna Ruggio made the second team. Receiving honorable mention were senior Amelia Rastley, senior Olivia Day, and sophomore Mia Fierro.
“I am very honored with the group who were selected this year to represent the Oswego girls lacrosse program,” Oswego coach Ted Beers said. “The four seniors who received selections were our captains this year, and it is great to see them earn this as they graduate. We lose a lot of leadership as we say goodbye to these four seniors.
“Lauren was a rock for us on defense this year and was our vocal defensive player this season.
“Gianna plays hard all over the field and always gets other players involved. Amelia is a great two-way player. She has played defense and offense and ran the field for us all season, and we asked her to move around a lot this year.
“Olivia has been a solid goaltender for us for a few years and has always stepped up for us. It is never easy being a goalie and she always did it with a smile.
“Mia was our top scorer this season and out of the selections this season she will be the lone returner of this group next year. We will continue to look to her to be our offensive threat.”
Beers said it was an honor to watch these athletes play this season.
“We will have several returners next season as we have a lot of juniors with us this year who will be our seniors next season,” Beers said. “We are certainly looking forward to seeing who will step up and try and fill the shoes of the departing seniors.”
