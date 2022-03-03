OSWEGO — Two members of the Oswego boys' hockey team were named Section III Division 2 All-Stars for their play during the 2021-22 season.
Junior Brayden Miller and senior Collin Cianfarano were named 2nd Team All-Stars as forwards. Miller finished the season with 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists), while Cianfarano recorded 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists).
Oswego girls' hockey junior defenseman Jordan Caroccio was also named as a Section III 2nd Team All-Star. Caroccio had a goal and two assists for the Bucs during the season.
Skaneateles senior Garrett Krieger was named Section III Division 2 boys' hockey Player of the Year. A fellow Laker, sophomore Scout Oudemool, was named Section III girls' hockey Player of the Year.
