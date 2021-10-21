OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls swimming and diving team topped Christian Brothers Academy for the first time in several years on Tuesday.
Several Bucs picked up first-place finishes individually and Oswego won the meet by a final score of 93-91.
Starting things off, the 200-yard medley relay of Sydney DeLapp, Grace Wing, McKenzie Partlow and Joscelyn Coniski won with a time of 2:03.71.
Ciarrah Tynan and Mallory Upcraft took first and second place in the 200-yard freestyle. Tynan finished in 2:09.13, quickly followed by Upcraft’s 2:12.17.
Oswego coach Josh Lerch called the 200-yard individual medley the team’s “most successful event” of the first half of the meet with all three Bucs posting lifetime bests. Wing won the event, dropping 10 seconds off her personal best, with a 2:19.47.
Grace Dawson (2:56.82) just missed the sectional cut, placing fifth, while Lexi Pappa dropped three seconds with a 3:25.00.
DeLapp and Partlow came in first and second, respectively, in the 50-yard freestyle. DeLapp touched the pad in 25.27 while Partlow finished in 28.05.
Helena Holmes fell just short of winning the diving event, with a six-dive score of 184.45. CBA’s top diver posted a 184.90 to take the event.
Coniski won the 100-yard butterfly with a 1:08.89, followed by Upcraft’s victory in the 100-yard freestyle, clocking in at 1:01.11. DeLapp won the Bucs’ third consecutive event in the 500-yard freestyle with a 5:28.70, over a minute faster than second place.
The 200-yard freestyle relay of Wing, Partlow, Tynan and Upcraft beat CBA’s top relay by nearly nine seconds, clocking in at 1:46.91.
Oswego took the top two spots in the 100-yard backstroke, as well, with Tynan finishing in 1:08.92, and Coniski touching the pad at 1:10.49. Dawson hit the sectional qualifying mark with a 1:19.70 in the event.
Wing also won the 100-yard breaststroke, posting a 1:14.72.
DeLapp, Tynan, Coniski and Upcraft won the 400-yard freestyle relay for the Bucs’ 11th win of the meet, finishing with a final time of 5:56.45.
Oswego hosts Auburn today.
