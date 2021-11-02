OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys volleyball team will travel to Jamesville-DeWitt for the semifinal round of the Section III Division II playoffs that begin this week.
The Bucs earned the No. 4 seed, while the Red Rams are the No. 1 seed. The teams are slated to square off Thursday at 5 p.m.
Oswego fell in both regular-season matchups to J-D. The first one on Sept. 11 was a 3-0 sweep (25-20, 25-22, 25-17). The rematch on Oct. 6 resulted in a 3-1 win for J-D (25-20, 20-25, 25-16, 25-20).
This game’s winner will take on the other semifinal winner between East Syracuse-Minoa and Living Word Academy.
