OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys volleyball team was dealing with a shortened bench against Fayetteville-Manlius in its 3-0 loss Tuesday.
But with the way some players stepped up, to the pleasure of coach Eric McCrobie, it would’ve only been noticed had someone looked at the bench. The Bucs lost with set scores of 25-21, 25-18 and 25-22.
A few of the key switches included moving Chris Cote from the middle to the outside, which McCrobie called “one of the hardest switches” in volleyball. Jude Parker took over the middle position.
“It was a brand new lineup that we’ve never done before. We only had one day to practice it,” McCrobie said. “Everything’s so fast in the middle and a little slower on the outside. There’s a ton of different responsibilities in that position, too. He really stepped up and did a great job.”
Oswego stayed in the first set for a majority of the time, only trailing the Hornets by a point or two throughout the set. A couple small runs from F-M eventually gave it a 24-18 lead. The Bucs crawled back a little bit with a couple aces from Ethan LoCastro, but eventually a long serve ended the set 25-21.
It was more of the same during the second set, however the Bucs had a small lead in the early stages of the set. Three- and four-point runs from the Hornets eventually put the set out of reach where F-M’s blockers came up big.
The set ended off a Dylan Venditti kill, giving F-M a 25-18 win.
Oswego’s serving and blocks aided its case in the beginning of the third set, with the Bucs trailing 18-14 as the set went on. Nick Besaw went on a five-point run eventually giving Oswego a 19-18 lead, forcing the Hornets to call a timeout.
The Bucs kept fighting back, but a three consecutive points from F-M put the set out of reach, eventually winning 25-22 and sweeping the match.
“We were right in there every set,” McCrobie said. “It was just a couple points.”
Brennan Tynan led Oswego with six kills, four digs, three blocks and an ace. Zach Chamberlain recorded 20 assists, two kills and a block. LoCastro chipped in four kills, three aces and a dig. Cote tacked on four kills and a dig. Besaw added 11 digs and an ace. M.J. Lilly contributed five kills and two blocks, while Parker had two kills.
With the shortened bench against the Hornets — something the Bucs have dealt with all year, according to McCrobie with COVID-19 protocols — players like Besaw, who is a member of the junior varsity team, “stepped up” in the game Tuesday, McCrobie said.
“There’s a lot of guys from there that I can, and have been able to, pull up. Cooper Fitzgerald and Nick Besaw both have played matches with us,” he said. “They’ve done more than their fair share when I’ve asked them to step up. It’s not a deep team this year, but luckily we’ve got a great program and we’ve got some younger guys that are stepping in when needed.”
Oswego’s final match is Thursday against Cicero-North Syracuse, a team that F-M beat this season. McCrobie added that with the competition it gave F-M, Thursday’s game should be “a fun one.”
“If we focus in practice and work out a couple of those things that were the difference of us being 25 and them being 22, then it’s going to be a fun match Thursday,” he said. “We’ve been forced into situations all where we’ve had to respond quickly without many days of practice. … We’re going to clean those few things up and have a lot of fun playing CNS on Thursday.”
