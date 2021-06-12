UTICA — Members of the Oswego varsity tennis team competed Thursday in the Section III Class A Tournament at Utica Parkway.
At first singles, Oswego’s Sasha Loayza lost his first-round match 6-0, 6-0 to David Fernando of Fayetteville-Manlius.
Zach DeMott at second singles received a first-round bye, and then lost his quarterfinal match 6-0, 6-3 to Eric Smith of Baldwinsville.
Thomas Back played at third singles for the Bucs. He dropped his first-round match 6-4, 6-1 to Auburn’s Brody Wagner.
At first doubles, Oswego’s Marcus Baker and Josh Chun rallied to win their first-round match 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 over Fabrizio Arezzo and Will Vandemeer of Christian Brothers Academy. In the quarterfinals, Baker and Chun lost 6-0, 6-0 to West Genesee’s Matthew Mannara and Noah Ruston.
Oswego’s second doubles team of Duncan Baker and Lucas Maniccia lost 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in the first round to Leo Mann and Dezmond McCurty of Syracuse East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.