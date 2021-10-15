OSWEGO — The Oswego modified boys soccer team fell to Liverpool 5-4 in double overtime Tuesday.
While Liverpool opened the scoring in the first quarter, minutes later Oswego’s Jonah Orta scored, and Jake Barrett recorded the assist.
The Warriors added two more goals in the second quarter to go up 3-1. Liam Sugar added a goal to cut into the deficit, this time assisted by Jason Bartlett.
Even though Liverpool added one more goal to go up 4-2 in the third quarter, Oswego scored two more goals to tie the game. Peyton Christ (assisted by Orta) and Bartlett (assisted by Daniel Callen) pushed the game to overtime nailing both goals in the fourth quarter.
Liverpool scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime frame.
Oswego coach Michael Patane said Logan Stahl and August Babcock had numerous saves in goal to keep the game tied at the end of regulation.
The Bucs are now 3-3.
