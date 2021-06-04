OSWEGO — For the second time this season, the Oswego varsity boys lacrosse team took care of business against rival Fulton, this time winning 18-8 on Wednesday.
The game also served as the Bucs’ Senior Night for the program’s five seniors: Isaac Kangah, Joe DiBlasi, Frank Winchek, Adam Michalski and Ryan Bakos.
Oswego coach Bob Nelson said he felt the seniors got “cheated” since none of them played for Nelson prior to this season. The last time anybody on this year’s roster played, they were either on JV or modified.
“They got cheated because we didn’t get to spend the time that we like to spend with them, during the season, before the season,” Nelson said. “We really didn’t have an opportunity to get to know them. We didn’t have a summer league or the fall games.”
The Bucs utilized a strong first quarter, scoring seven goals in the opening 12 minutes. Oswego played a majority of the quarter in its offensive half, only allowing one shot on net to reach goaltender Haji Haji, who made the save.
With better possession time, Nelson said the Bucs’ defense wasn’t “as exhausted” compared to previous games, allowing for a more aggressive defense.
“We attacked them better than we’ve attacked anybody this year,” he said. “I wish we could play with that fire in our bellies every game.”
After being shut out in the first quarter, the Red Raiders responded with a three-goal second quarter, while the Bucs only added two more. That made the score 9-3 at halftime. Fulton coach Aaron Koproski said his team had a slow start. “You can’t do that with a hot team that is motivated,” he said.
Gavin Doty scored two goals for Fulton after the Bucs turned the ball over a couple of times in their defensive half of the field. Doty’s first goal was after he intercepted a pass right in front of Haji, on the doorstep of the goal crease.
“Today was Senior Day for (Oswego), so they were extra motivated. You can’t spot them seven goals in the first quarter,” he said. “In the second quarter we started playing smarter.”
Heading into the second half, Koproski mentioned that the message to his team was simple. “Don’t worry about anybody else’s job. Just do your job,” he said.
While Fulton was limited to one goal in the third quarter, a couple of the Raiders started to generate a little more offense.
“Bryce (Carroll) did his job and started generating offense,” Koproski said. “Everybody else started to do their job. We had much better success as the game went on.”
Oswego went on a six-goal run to start the second half, sparked by Lukas Cady after a couple of shots near the net. On the first goal, he received the ball behind the net and ran around in front, jumping and shooting to get it behind Fulton goalie Lucas Nelson.
The Bucs were also cutting better toward the goal, Nelson said, despite the lack of assists in the game. He added that some players started looking for teammates to provide better passes and opportunities.
“Even today, it wasn’t the first pass that led to the goal, but the second pass,” Nelson said. “It’s like anything. You do something and you get rewarded, you’re more apt to do it again. It’s kind of like Pavlov’s rule of lacrosse, I guess.”
Cooper Fitzgerald, Cady and Chamberlain all recorded hat tricks for Oswego in the victory. Chamberlain also had two assists. Ryan Bakos, Dylan Dunsmoor, Joe DiBlasi, Frank Winchek, Adam Michalski, Mason Kurilovitch, Aiden Seinoski and Jack O’Leary rounded out the scoring for the Bucs.
Haji made nine saves in net for Oswego.
For Fulton, Carroll, Trevor Doty, and Gavin Doty all had two goals. George McLoughlin and Ryan Carroll each scored one goal. Nelson made 11 saves in net.
The teams face off again today for the third time this season. Oswego (2-11) will look for a third-straight victory over the Raiders (0-12). The winner of the game will also be awarded the Pathfinder Crosse Trophy, which is the motivation for Fulton, Koproski said.
“Now we need to reset. The old saying about beating a team three times in one season is tough is true,” Nelson said. “Some of the guys will appreciate (the trophy). It’s certainly an incentive to me.”
