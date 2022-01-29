CORTLAND — The Oswego varsity boys hockey team was overcome by a third-period offensive explosion from Cortland-Homer on Thursday, falling 9-3.
The Golden Eagles’ Tanner Douglass opened the scoring just 50 seconds in, with Braden Marsh doubling the lead halfway through the period.
Brayden Miller scored for the Bucs, sending them to the second with a 2-1 deficit. Oswego trailed 4-2 entering the third, and got within a goal after Lukas Cady scored his second goal of the night.
However, the Golden Eagles responded in a major way. Less than a minute after Cady’s second goal, Chris Yang scored to push the lead back to two. Andrew Partigianoni added another goal 28 seconds later, making it 6-3.
The Golden Eagles added goals from Tucker Gabriel, Cooper Swartz, and another from Douglass to lock up a 9-3 win. Lukas Cady scored twice for the Bucs in the loss. Brayden Miller also scored for Oswego, while Collin Cianfarano added an assist.
Oswego (5-8-1) hosted Liverpool Friday, in a game that ended after press time.
