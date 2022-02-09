OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys hockey team played “very well,” but wasn’t able to overcome one of the top programs in the state on Monday, falling to Skaneateles, 5-1.
“I was extremely proud of our effort. An awful lot of guys chipped in and were very good tonight,” said Oswego head coach Kevin Ahern. “It’s one of those nights where you have to play almost flawless.”
The Bucs opened the game by generating a bit of pressure in the opening minutes, but the ever-dangerous Lakers took a 1-0 lead four and a half minutes into the first period, after defenseman Luke Renaud buried a rebound goal off a shot from Sean Kerwick.
Just over five minutes later, the Bucs evened the score. Brayden Miller came charging down the right side, using his speed to get past a Laker defenseman before beating goaltender Danny Angelina high blocker-side with a wrist shot.
“That’s kind of a prototypical Brayden goal,” said Ahern. “He’s fast, and he’s got a great release. He has a knack for those upper corners. He saw some daylight, according to him, and he found it.”
The Bucs staved off more pressure from the Lakers, and the teams entered the first intermission tied, 1-1.
Skaneateles dialed up the pressure in the second period, retaking the lead just over four minutes into the frame. A shot from the point from Colin Morrissey was sent through traffic, and a redirection in front by Aidan McGowan got the puck past Bucs goaltender Riley Wallace.
Two minutes later, the Lakers added another, with Garrett Krieger burying a loose puck in front. With eight and a half minutes left in the period, Jack Torrey added a power-play goal, sending Skaneateles to the third with a 4-1 lead.
The Lakers continued to apply pressure in the third, outshooting Oswego 16-2 in the frame. Renaud added his second goal at 6:07 of the period, and Skaneateles held on for the 5-1 victory.
Renaud finished the night with two goals and two assists for the Lakers. Krieger added a goal and an assist, while Henry Major had two assists. McGowan and Torrey rounded out the goal-scoring for Skaneateles, with Kerwick, Morrissey, and Jack Weeks adding assists. Angelina stopped 11 of 12 shots, earning his first high school win.
Miller scored the lone goal for the Bucs, with Ian Cady and Parker Koproski assisting. Wallace stopped 38 of 43 shots in the loss.
Ahern said despite the final score, he felt the Bucs played well against the 2nd-ranked team in New York State’s Division 2.
“For the most part, I thought that we played very well,” said Ahern. “If we play like we did tonight against most of our opponents, I think we’ll be successful.”
The Bucs’ head coach also complimented the play of Wallace, noting that several of the Lakers’ goals came on “tips” and “rebound battles that we lost.”
“Those rebound goals and battles in front can’t really hang on our goaltenders,” Ahern said. “He had a good, solid night.”
For Oswego, the schedule doesn’t get much easier from here. The Bucs played Skaneateles on the road on Tuesday night, in a match that ended after press time. The team will then play at Watertown Immaculate Heart Central at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, returning home to host another state-ranked opponent, CBA (14th in Div. 2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Ahern said it was a positive for his squad to compete against the Lakers.
“They’re deep, and they just keep coming at you,” he said. “It was great hockey for us tonight, to be out on the ice and compete with those guys.”
