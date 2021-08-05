OSWEGO — The Buccanner Boosters have set a date for its annual golf tournament at Oswego Country Club.
The four-person captain and crew tournament will be on Sept. 18, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Sign-in starts at 11:30 a.m. at the course.
Each team receives 18 holes of golf, two carts per team and a dinner immediately following the tournament. Student-athletes from Oswego High School will also be in attendance, representing several sports such as lacrosse, soccer, basketball and hockey. The student-athletes will have skill challenges on the course that, “if done successfully, advance and improve (golfers’) position on the course.”
“The Buc Boosters golf tournament is our largest fundraising event of the year,” booster club president Sean Callen said. “We have had tremendous support for the event over the years and the monies raised directly benefit our Oswego student-athletes.”
For more information about registration or sponsorship, contact Sean Callen at 607-327-2039, or by email at sean.callen@csautomation.net.
