CORTLAND — A simplification of the game in the third period propelled the Oswego State men’s hockey team to a 5-3 win over SUNY Cortland Friday.
After going down a couple times earlier in the game, the Lakers scored the last two goals of the contest en route to victory.
But the win signified one thing: the mental growth of this team as the second half of the conference schedule continues.
“Earlier in the year, I’m not sure we win that game because we’re not mentally tough enough,” head coach Ed Gosek said. “They understood what it was going to take to gut it out in the third period and got the win.”
Gosek said the opening period was “self-inflicted,” with the Lakers allowing a decent amount of turnovers and giving Cortland extended offensive zone time.
The Red Dragons capitalized on a shot from Andrew Clouden which Sutter Donegan got a deflection on right in front of the crease. The puck went straight down, and bounced through the five-hole of Steven Kozikoski at 6:23 of the first period.
A little less than eight minutes later, Travis Broughman tied the game up. After receiving a pass from Alex DiCarlo, Broughman skated through three Cortland defenders and got a close-in backhand shot past Cortland’s Luca Durante with 5:55 left in the first.
“We made five-foot passes below our goal line because we didn’t want to handle pucks or take hits,” Gosek said. “We wanted to play fast, but we weren’t willing to slow it down in our own end so we could play fast.”
Cortland took the lead back early in the second period off a rebound goal from Ethan Homitz 4:38 into the second period. Tommy Cahill — with his first collegiate goal — got a one-timer past Durante after receiving a pass from Mac Lewis, who was below the goal line.
Gosek noted that Cahill has “earned it” after his performance the last couple weeks, but also highlighted that entire fourth forward line of Cahill, Lewis and Garrett Clegg.
Lewis also found Clegg later in the second period, who gave the Lakers their first lead of the game, 3-2, 10:22 left in the frame.
“There was a reason we had them out there,” They looked good defensively. It’s good to see.”
Cortland tied it up, again, on the power play at 14:44 after a “flukey” and “bouncy” shot, as Gosek called it, got past Kozikoski. The goal came from Nate Berke.
“Again, Koz was there when we needed him to be and we found a way,” Gosek said. “You don’t really want to give up three goals a game, but it’s going to happen.”
Gosek said, to start the third period, the Lakers simply “kept it simple.”
“It allowed our forwards to start skating to put pressure on them,” he said. “They had to make decisions. We were fortunate to get the goal.”
That goal was Broughman’s second of the night with 12:44 left in the second period. For the second time that night, DiCarlo found Broughman for the assist — but this time, the captain scored off a one-timer past Durante.
Broughman secured the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 19:18 for the 5-3 win. The hat trick was his first multi-goal game of the season, and first collegiate hat trick.
“I thought Broughman had a heck of a game,” Gosek said. “In big games, you need your big players, your seniors, your leadership and your captains to come through — and he certainly did tonight.”
Oswego State (13-4-1, 8-1-1 SUNYAC) comes into Saturday’s game against SUNY Fredonia (7-6-1, 5-4-0 SUNYAC) riding a five-game win streak. The Blue Devils have won their last three, most recently a 4-2 win over Buffalo State Friday.
Gosek added the win against Cortland was “a huge three points on the road.” He also noted the Lakers are going to need “better puck management” against the Blue Devils.
“At the end of the year, when the points are added up, it doesn’t come across as ugly or pretty or anything. We’ll take it, move on and get ready for Fredonia,” Gosek said. “Watching (Fredonia) on film, they’re physical, they’re aggressive in their own end. You can’t beat yourselves against them.”
