BROCKPORT — Getting five goals each from Allison Jennings and Heather Conklin, 15th-ranked Brockport defeated visiting Oswego State 20-8 Wednesday in women’s lacrosse action.
Brockport (8-2) raced out to a 12-3 halftime lead and never looked back.
Oswego State (4-4) was led by freshman Isabella Lembo, who tallied three goals. Also scoring goals were Logan Castiglione (2), Sela Wiley, Shae McConnell, and Julia Quirk.
McConnell, Kamryn Sherman, and Castiglione had one assist apiece.
Logan Hibbard of Brockport notched the game’s first two goals. After McConnell answered for the Lakers, Brockport scored the next eight goals to take command of the contest.
Wiley would lead all players with eight draw controls, but Brockport had a large advantage in shots on goal (31-16).
Oswego State junior goalkeeper Delaney Kendrick recorded 11 saves.
With the cancellation of Saturday’s contest with Fredonia, the Lakers will finish regular-season play on Sunday with a 1 p.m. home game against No. 16 Geneseo.
