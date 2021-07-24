OSWEGO — It may have finally stopped raining so that Oswego’s 10-and-under All-Stars could finally play their second game of pool play in the District 8 Danny Cavallo Baseball Tournament, but the team poured on the runs against Mexico on Thursday, winning in a 12-2 mercy rule.
Nate Chetney started on the mound for the 10U All-Stars, limiting Mexico’s offense in the early innings. He allowed a single from Brayden Porter in the first inning, but recorded three strikeouts, stranding Porter at second base after a stolen base.
Oswego’s offense got off to a quick start with Brody Burdick, Nate Chetney and Connor Stepien all scoring in the first inning. Burdick reached on an infield single, while Chetney and Stepien both earned walks. Will Peterson hit into an RBI groundout to knock Chetney home.
Chetney, again, limited the damage in the second inning, allowing a double from Anthony Cutuli. But he recorded two strikeouts and caught a pop out from Emmet Freeman to close out the inning.
The All-Stars started strong in the second, with Carter Conaway reaching on a single. He stole second and third base, and was hit home on an RBI single from Everett Farella. Farella eventually scored on an RBI groundout from Shawn Baldwin.
Mexico’s Chase Robert opened the third inning with a bunt and successfully reached first base after the ball got caught up in the infield grass in front of the pitcher’s mound. After a couple stolen bases, Matthew Cowen hit a single past the short stop to hit home Robert, giving Mexico its first run of the game.
Chetney forced Mason Casbeer into a groundout right back to the mound, leaving Cowen stranded on the bases.
Grady King launched a double in the left-center field gap to keep Oswego’s bats alive, and Nolan Sweet followed that up with an RBI single. Conaway reached first on a walk.
Mexico’s starting pitcher, Casbeer, struck out the next two batters before Burdick hit his second single of the game. Jameson Dougherty came on in relief, striking out Chetney to close out the inning.
Oswego’s Johnny Stahl relieved Chetney in the fourth inning. He followed up walking the first batter by striking out Dougherty and forcing Cutuli to fly out to left field after an incredible snag from Farella.
Freeman also walked before Robert grounded out to second base to end the top of the fourth inning.
Needing only three runs to secure the 10-run mercy rule, Stepien got Oswego started with a single to left field. He reached third base after a couple throwing errors and stole home on a passed ball. King kept the party going with a single to right field, stealing second base.
Easton Broadwell, in his lone at bat of the game, hit a single to the left-center field gap, knocking home King. Oswego now needed just one run, and Broadwell stood on third base after he reached second base on an error and stole third.
After a passed ball for the fifth pitch of the at bat against Conaway, Broadwell reached home to seal the game.
Oswego (2-0) had a game scheduled for 6 p.m. against Central Square on Friday.
Its final game of pool play is slated for 10 a.m. against Baldwinsville today.
