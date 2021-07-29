BREWERTON — Say goodbye to the month of July with the fastest entertainment in central New York on Friday at the Brewerton Speedway Syracuse Haulers program.
High-speed side-by-side racing will feature the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinders plus the one-on-one spectator races.
Can anyone defeat perennial One-on-One Spectator Race winner Chris Rombough and his potent Mazda?
All that is needed is a street legal and registered vehicle, a valid driver license, and a helmet. After buying a general admission ticket, those who want to participate can go to the track office and sign up.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with the racing features starting at 7:30 p.m.
The Brewerton Speedway would like to welcome back marketing partner Syracuse Haulers, the official refuse and recycler of the Fulton and Brewerton speedways.
For more information, visit brewertonspeedway.com.
Top Five Division Point Standings:
Modifieds – 1. Jimmy Phelps (410) 2. Larry Wight (408) 3. Tim Sears Jr. (396) 4. Chris Hile (368) 5. Michael Maresca (358).
Sportsman – 1. Zach Sobotka (450) 2. Alan Fink (426) 3. Amy Holland (424) 4. Tyler Murray (382).
Mod Lites – 1. Justin Williams (396) 2. Mike Mullen (378) 3. Hunter Lawton (356) 4. Tucker Halliday (328) 5. Joe Garafolo (325).
4-Cylinders – 1. Chuck Powelczyk (568) 2. Quinn Wallis (524) 3. Damien Bechler (520) 4. Clayton Koch (390) 5. Ray Bechler (364).
