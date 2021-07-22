BREWERTON — It seems like the 2021 racing season just started, but one look at the schedule shows there are just six point races left to decide track champions starting Friday when the Reagan Companies will present a night of racing at Brewerton Speedway.
Doing battle on the “D-Shaped Dirt Demon” will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and the Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinders.
The three top finishing DIRTcar 358-Modifieds will receive $300, $200, and $100, respectively, in addition to their base purse.
Getting a feature win in the modifieds on the “D-Shaped Dirt Demon” is no easy task with Michael Maresca and Ron Davis III being the only drivers with more than one win this season. Both drivers have two wins.
The sportsman division competition is just as tough as the modifieds. Coming into this Friday, Chris Mackey is the only one with more than one feature win, with two first-place finishes this year.
The Brewerton Speedway would like to thank partner and Friday’s event sponsor, the Reagan Companies.
Gates will open on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and racing will start at 7:30 p.m.
For more information on Friday’s program, go to brewertonspeedway.com.
Top-Five Division Point Standings:
Modifieds – 1. Larry Wight (372), 2. Jimmy Phelps (360), 3. Tim Sears Jr. (336), 4. Chris Hile (330), 5. Michael Maresca (314).
Sportsman – 1. Zach Sobotka (390), 2. Alan Fink (382), 3. Amy Holland (374), 4. Chris Mackey (354), 5. Tyler Murray (344).
Mod Lites – 1. Justin Williams (356), 2. Mike Mullen (340), 3. Hunter Lawton (322), 4. Kyle Demo (294), 5. Joe Garafolo (292).
4-Cylinders – 1. Chuck Powelczyk (516), 2. Quinn Wallis (488), 3. Damian Bechler (460), 4. Clayton Koch (346), 5. Sam Curcie (312).
