BREWERTON — This Friday at the Brewerton Speedway is one of the wildest and most fun events in racing when Fleet Repairs Truck & Trailer Repair will present the $2,000-to-win, 200-lap Enduro feature event.
The event is open to any 4-cylinder or 6-cylinder hardtop passenger car or minivan.
The “lightning quick” AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites and Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinders will also be in action.
Everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free to the program on Friday night. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. The races will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The speedway would like to thank event sponsor and title sponsor of the 4-Cylinder division, Fleet Repairs Truck & Trailer Repair owned by Torrey Wallis, father of 4-Cylinder & Sportsman racer Quinn Wallis.
For more information on Friday’s program or for additional rules with the Enduro, visit brewertonspeedway.com.
Point Standings after July 9
AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites: 1. Justin Williams (314 points), 2. Mike Mullen (306), 3. Kyle Demo (294), 4. Hunter Lawton (283), 5. Tucker Halliday (256), 6. Joe Garafolo (255), 7. Tom Mackey (253), 8. Roger Olschewske (245), 9. Billy Applebee (244), 10. Brad Harris (239), 11. Travis Hewitt (208), 12. Clayton Brewer (200), 13. Kelly Skinner (145), 14. J.J. Courcy (138), 15. Sam Usborne (124), 16. Joe Isabell (81), 17. Mike LaRose (63), 18. Nick McGill (58), 19. Darik Van Epps (55), 20. Pete Siravolo (30), 21. Joel Moller (21).
Fleet Repair Truck & Trailer Repair 4-Cylinders: 1. Chuck Powelczyk (464 points), 2. Quinn Wallis (432), 3. Damian Bechler (410), 4. Clayton Koch (304), 5. Ray Bechler (276), 6. Sam Curcie (274), 7. Jamie Radley (214), 8. Jack Taskey (200), 9. Brian Evenden (170), 10. Sophia DeNova (162), 11. Eric Rowley (150), 12. Justin Pope (144), 13. David DeNova (128), 14. Corey Valade (126), 15. Justin Burns (114), 16. Dakota Spicer (98), 17. Tony Frezzo (96), 18. Hanna Guererri (92), 19. Kevin Duffany (87), 20. Chris Bonoffski (81), 21. Tim Dunn (70), 22. Tyler Collette (62), 23. Jacob Dupra (48), 24. Donnie Ryder (46), 25. Gary Sharlow (40), 26. Brian Murphy (40), 27. Kenneth Evans (38), 28. Jerry Curcie Jr. (38), 29. Stephanie DeNova (34), 30. Tyler Bates (30), 31. David Liscom (30), 32. Dave Mills (27), 33. Don Woodworth (25), 34. Scott Duffany (24).
