BREWERTON — After a season full of close races, plus the ups and downs that come with motor sports, it will all be settled on the “D-Shaped Dirt Demon” the next two Friday nights to crown the 2021 Brewerton Speedway track champions.
On Friday, John Wilber Snap-on-Tools will present the program, featuring the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites.
The track champion will be crowned in the Fleet Repair 4-Cylinders on Friday.
The modifieds’ and sportsman’s final two races will be exciting to watch with the tight standings at the top of the points.
Just two points separate first and second place in the sportsman division. Larry Wight and Jimmy Phelps are six points apart in the modifieds.
Grandstands open at 5:30 p.m., while racing kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Top Five Division Point Standings:
Modifieds: 1. Larry Wight (570), 2. Jimmy Phelps (564), 3. Tim Sears Jr. (514), 4. Chris Hile (514), 5. Michael Maresca (484).
Sportsman: 1. Zach Sobotka (578), 2. Alan Fink (576), 3. Amy Holland (574), 4. Chris Mackey (544), 34. Tyler Murray (530).
Mod Lites: 1. Justin Williams (609), 2. Mike Mullen (573), 3. Hunter Lawton (500), 4. Joe Garafolo (494), 5. Brad Harris (480).
4-Cylinders: 1. Chuck Powelczyk (728), 2. Quinn Wallis (694), 3. Damien Bechler (678), 4. Ray Bechler (510), 5. Clayton Koch (508).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.