BREWERTON — Brewerton Speedway is set for another program on Friday, this time sponsored by Blackburn Truck Bodies, Scott Jeffery’s Performance Plus and VP Lubricants.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and racing is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Racing on the “D-Shaped Dirt Demon” will feature the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites and the Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinders.
The top three DIRTcar 358 Modifieds will receive a bonus of $300, $200, and $100, respectively, in addition to their base purse.
The month of August is the start of the home stretch in deciding the 2021 track champions and to build momentum heading into late season extra distance events.
The Brewerton Speedway would like to thank event and marketing partners Blackburn Truck Bodies and Scott Jeffery’s Performance Plus and VP Lubricants
Blackburn Truck Bodies is owned by former Brewerton & Fulton Speedway racer Jeff Blackburn.
For more information, visit brewertonspeedway.com.
Top five division point standings:
Big-Block Modifieds – 1. Jimmy Phelps (460), 2. Larry Wight (460), 3. Tim Sears Jr. (444), 4. Chris Hile (428), 5. Billy Decker (408).
Sportsman – 1. Zach Sobotka (510), 2. Amy Holland (472), 3. Alan Fink (468), 4. Tyler Murray (438), 5. Chris Mackey (432).
Mod Lites – 1. Justin Williams (483), 2. Mike Mullen, 3. Hunter Lawton (426), 4. Joe Garafolo (392), 5. Tom Mackey (391).
4-Cylinders – 1. Chuck Powelczyk (620), 2. Quinn Wallis (584), 3. Damien Bechler (568), 4. Clayton Koch (426), 5. Ray Bechler (420).
