BREWERTON — After a week off for the Fulton Speedway two-day Renegade Monster Truck Tour, the Brewerton Speedway will be back in action on Friday.
The Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites and the Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinders will all be in action during the program sponsored by Mirabito.
During the track’s more recent program on Aug. 6, the feature winners were Larry Wight (Modifieds), Chris Mackey (Sportsman), Justin Williams (Mod Lites), and Quinn Wallis (4-Cylinders).
Jeff Taylor, driver of the Big-Block Modified No. 11T machine, who is also the owner of The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango, will have his vehicle, “The Beast,” that does drive thru Safari Tours at The Wild on hand Friday night. Taylor will be giving pit tours in the vehicle.
The racing intensity will be turned up this Friday. Including this week, there are only three point races left to crown the 2021 Track Champions on Labor Day weekend. The 4-Cylinder Champion will be decided on Aug. 27.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. while racing kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit brewertonspeedway.com.
Top 10 division point standings:
DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds: 1. Larry Wight (520), 2. Jimmy Phelps (504), 3. Chris Hile (478), 4. Tim Sears Jr. (466), 5. Michael Maresca (438), 6. Billy Decker (431), 7. Ronnie Davis III (427), 8. Tom Sears Jr. (392), 9. Pat Ward (388), 10. Tyler Trump (379).
DIRTcar Sportsman: 1. Zach Sobotka (530), 2. Amy Holland (528), 3. Alan Fink (520), 4. Chris Mackey (492), 5. Tyler Murray (486), 6. Dale Caswell (439), 7. J.J. Courcy (427), 8. Tony Finch II (389), 9. Early Rudy (382), 10. Zach Payne (380).
Mod Lites: 1. Justin Williams (526), 2. Mike Mullen (498), 3. Hunter Lawton (461), 4. Joe Garafolo (425), 5. Tom Mackey (419), 6. Brad Harris (409), 7. Clayton Brewer (403), 8. Roger Olschewske (401), 9. Tucker Halliday (389), 10. Travis Hewitt (320).
4-Cylinders: 1. Chuck Powelczyk (676), 2. Quinn Wallis (644), 3. Damien Bechler (618), 4. Clayton Koch (466), 5. Ray Bechler (454), 6. Sam Curcie (440), 7. Eric Rowley (346), 8. Sophia DeNova (314), 9. Jack Taskey (274), 10. David DeNova (260).
