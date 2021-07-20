BREWERTON — If Friday night’s Enduro at the Brewerton Speedway was any indication, its future looks bright at the “D-Shaped Dirt Demon.”
Sixty-five vehicles with drivers from all over the state lined up three wide on the speedway.
The very last entry for the Enduro, R.J. Budd from Cicero took home the $2,000-winner’s share after starting 51st.
Ryan Allen, Joseph Fox, William Pullen III, Christopher McCarthy completed the top five.
In the 20-lap AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lite feature, Roger Olschewske, Hunter Lawton and Brad Harris led the early laps before Clayton Brewer took over the lead on lap 6.
Once out front, Brewer grabbed win No. 3 of the season after holding off a late charge from Justin Williams. Harris, Lawton and Joe Garafolo finished third through fifth.
Chris Bonoffski was the class of the field in the 15-lap Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinder feature, winning his second race of the year in as many starts. Quinn Wallis, Chuck Powelczyk, Damien Bechler and Jerry Herbert completed the top five.
This Friday, the Reagan Companies presents a night of racing featuring the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites and Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinders.
Gates for the program will open at 5:30 pm with racing starting at 7:30 pm.
For more information, visit brewertonspeedway.com.
Results
AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, 20 Laps – Clayton Brewer, Justin Williams, Brad Harris, Hunter Lawton, Joe Garafolo, Tucker Halliday, Mike Mullen, J.J. Courcy, Roger Olschewske, Joel Moller, Kelly Skinner, Tom Mackey, Travis Hewitt.
Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinders, 15 Laps – Chris Bonoffski, Quinn Wallis, Chuck Powelczyk, Damien Bechler, Jerry Herbert, Eric Rowley, Dorian Wahdan, Clayton Koch, David DeNova, Sam Curcie, David Liscum, Sophia DeNova, Ray Bachler.
Fleet Repairs Enduro, 200 Laps – R.J. Budd, Ryan Allen, Joseph Fox, William Pullen III, Christopher McCarthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.