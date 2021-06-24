BREWERTON — Brewerton Speedway is hosting three feature races plus a demolition derby on Friday, presented by Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux.
The first feature on Friday will be the DIRTcar Sportsman Series, a 40-lap race. All drivers will receive 40 “show up points” during the race.
There will be a “stout field” of local racers participating, according to Brewerton Speedway officials.
During June 18’s event, J.J. Courcy won the Regional Truck and Trailer feature. Alan Fink and Amy Holland rounded out the top three.
Also in action are the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites and and Fleet Repair 4-Cylinders races.
Following the features, there will be two King’s Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em demolition derbies.
There is a $1,500 prize for the winner of the Big Cars event, and a first-place place prize of $1,000 for the four- and six-cylinder Chain & Bang event.
Those 18 years old and younger are free for the program on Friday.
The grandstands open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7:30 p.m.
More information can be found at brewertonspeedway.com.
Below are the point standings for the races that are happening Friday.
DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman: Zach Sobotka (258 points), Alan Fink (240), Amy Holland (238), Chris Mackey (216), Tyler Murray (212), J.J. Courcy (206), Dale Caswell (206), Zach Payne (198), Earl Rudy (186), Tony Finch II (181), Tim Devendorf (178), Ryan Dolbear (176), Max Hill (156), Rich Townsend (154), Quinn Wallis (147), Jeff Prentice (141), Riley Rogala (139), Joe Sobotka (138), Matt Yorker (134), Bailey Groves (131), Colby Herzog (125), Buckey Hayes (84), Matt Kitts (84), Brandon Carvey (76), Matt Caprara (73), Robert Gage (48), Mike Fowler (44), Dan Keyes (44), Brent Joy (27), Richie Riggs Jr. (27), Nick Stadelmann (25), Jamie Kamrowski (25), Jacob Dupra (21), Mike Root (20), Tyler Corcoran (20), Brandon Chretien (20), Mike Button (20).
AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites: Justin Williams (236 points), Mike Mullen (226), Tom Mackey (217), Kyle Demo (214), Hunter Lawton (214), Joe Garafolo (187), Tucker Halliday (184), Billy Applebee (184), Roger Olschewske (180), Brad Harris (174), Travis Hewitt (147), J.J. Courcy (138), Clayton Brewer (125), Sam Usborne (124), Kelly Skinner (116), Mike LaRose (63), Nick McGill (58), Darik Van Epps (55), Joe Isabell (39), Pete Siravolo (30), Joel Moller (24).
Fleet Repair Truck & Trailer 4-Cylinders: Chuck Powelczyk (300 points), Quinn Wallis (262), Damian Bechler (256), Jamie Radley (214), Clayton Koch (184), Sam Curcie (172), Brian Evenden (148), Eric Rowley (102), Sophia DeNova (130), Ray Bechler (142), Dakota Spicer (98), David DeNova (84), Jack Taskey (84), Justin Pope (46), Justin Burns (42), Donnie Ryder (46), Corey Valade (40), Jerry Curcie Jr. (38), Hanna Guererri (40), Tyler Collette (36), Stephanie DeNova (34), Kevin Duffany (32), Jacob Dupra (48), Brian Murphy (40).
