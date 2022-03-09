BALDWINSVILLE — RFH’s Hide-A-Way, located south of the Fulton Speedway on Route 57, will host Fulton and Brewerton speedways’ March Meltdown season kickoff party at 7:30 p.m. March 26.
Speedway officials will be on hand to discuss the 2022 season. Schedules and season information will be available, while the Super DIRTcar Series race from Atomic Speedway will be aired on the big screens. Point funds and awards will be handed out from the 2021 racing season. Dress for the event is casual and it is free to attend. Racers, race teams and fans are invited.
Fulton Speedway will open for the season on April 23 with an open practice session from 2-4 p.m., followed by the rescheduled $2,000-to-win Rocket Racing Setups Enduro 200.
Then on Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30, Fulton Speedway will host the Highbank Holdup Weekend featuring the DIRTcar Sportsman Series and Empire Super Sprints on April 29, and the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series plus Sportsman and Hobby Stocks on April 30.
Brewerton Speedway, central New York’s Friday night home for Big-Block Modifieds, roars back to life on May 6 for a full season of action. The opening-night program will include events for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds, plus the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites and Four-Cylinders along with Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman.
Officials at the speedways recently announced the return of division sponsors.
Tracey Road Equipment will return for its 11th season as the title sponsor for the DIRTcar Modifieds at both speedways.
One of the fastest-growing classes in the New York modified scene the last five years has been Fulton Speedway’s Tracey Road Equipment 358-Modified class. Last season 66 different drivers attempted to qualify for at least one weekly points event, with a high of 38 on June 19. Modifieds will again race with a DIRTcar sanction, with home track points and Hoosier Weekly points up for grabs.
Also, Dot Foods of Liverpool will return for another season as the title sponsor for the DIRTcar Sportsman class that competes weekly at both Brewerton and Fulton speedways.
The last three overall DIRTcar Sportsman Series champions have been regulars at Fulton or Brewerton speedways.
In 2021 the Brewerton Speedway Sportsman track champion was not decided until the final points night, with Zach Sobotka being crowned champion narrowly edging Alan Fink. At Fulton Speedway, 107 Sportsman drivers ran at least one feature. After a season full of side-by-side racing, Matt Janczuk won the championship by 10 points over Chris Mackey.
See www.fultonspeedway.com or www.brewertonspeedway.com for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.