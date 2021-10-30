OSWEGO — Here are the recent scores from leagues at Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego.
Kouples Klub
10/17
High score: Paul Seeley (646-193, 206, 248).
Other: John St. John (591-176, 212, 253).
Hall Of Fame Lounge
10/18
High score: Kevin Goodale (718-225, 246, 247).
Others: Eric Carson (711-248, 2077, 256), Mike Domicolo (668-237, 215, 216), Tony Zaia (660-268, 190, 202), Jim Galletta (634-236, 185, 213).
Port City Copy Center
10/19
High score: Courtney Radick (670-187, 237, 246).
Others: Bobbi Carr (544-167, 191, 186), Jennifer Wilson (495-166, 156, 173), Rose Donovan (477-164, 180, 133), Shirley Seeley (450-154, 143, 153).
M&B Ceramics/Carrie’s Nails
10/20
High score: Jackie Coon (542-149, 181, 212).
Others: Patricia Whaley (485-136, 186, 163), Elinor Tremack (453-157, 154, 142).
Wednesday Night Men
10/20
High score: Matt Hogan (710-239, 193, 278).
Others: Jim Fiumara (702-177, 266, 259), Todd Redhead (668-224, 235, 209), Kevin Goodale (667-229, 216, 224), Mark Turner (659-193, 225, 241), Brian Salisbury (659-247, 221, 191), Stan Pietrzyk (657-210, 244, 203), John Byrnes (657-165, 244, 243), Jim Galletta (640-202, 244, 194), Pat Strong (626-228, 199, 199), Daniel Cliff (609-234, 201, 174), Scott Furlong (608-225, 177, 206), Joe Falcetti (605-180, 227, 198), Mike Mahaney (605-224, 181, 200), Al Hare (603-219, 19, 185).
Club 55
10/21
Men’s high score: Neil Cliff (518-178, 169, 201).
Others: Rick Penfield (515-131, 208, 176), Joe DeSantis (486-138, 175, 173), Chris Marshall (479-186, 150, 143), David Livingston (479-167, 157, 155), Dan DeGraw (456-153, 160, 143).
Women’s high score: Rose Rhinehart (518-165, 193, 160).
Others: Pat Whaley (477-145, 168, 164), Elaine Best (412-129, 142, 141).
Canales Insurance
10/21
High score: Kevin Goodale (706-223, 249, 234)
Others: Charles Tabone (677-227, 226, 224), Bob Brace (665-231, 188, 246), Gary Benedict (660-245, 241, 174), Glenn Bridges (653-218, 213, 222), Dave Sheldon (636-225, 188, 223), Kevin Murtha (616-179, 244, 193), Matt Salvador (610-201, 205, 204).
Port City Seniors
10/25
High score: Bob Brace (650-296, 178, 176)
Others: Don Turner (635-233, 203, 199), Jim Bartholomew (608-236, 170, 202), Bill Kerfien (580-183, 217, 180), Bob Kingsley (567-214, 172, 181), Don Simpson (563-214, 170, 179), Glenn Bridges (562-168, 161, 233), Marv Lane (557-182, 183, 192), Paul Seeley (551-196, 177, 167), Dave Ascenzi (543-204, 156, 186), Jeff Lavery (536-161, 206, 169), Joe Hart (531-148, 211, 172), Bob Kosbob (517-170, 177, 170), Rich Runner (508-167, 158, 182), Dan Chvala (502-187, 163, 152), Dave Hoefer (501-182, 165, 154).
