OSWEGO — Bosco’s rolled to a pair of lopsided wins recently in Oswego Little League Majors Division baseball action.
Bosco’s 23, Firefighters 5: Strong pitching by Christian Thompson and hot hitting led Bosco’s over the Firefighters. Thompson had 10 strikeouts with Reiyomar Colon coming on in relief and striking out two.
Mikey Waters led Bosco’s hitters with three doubles and a single. K.J. Firenze had a double and a single. Thompson, Johnny Stahl, and Carter Conaway collected two singles apiece.
Colon drilled a double, with Thomas Rolfe and Sidney Bivens each getting a hit. Ian Rolfe and Mason Seinoski both scored runs for Bosco’s.
Gavin Guynn, Owen Bartlett, and Ryan Deary pitched for the Firefighters, combining for eight strikeouts. Bartlett paced the Firefighters with a double and two singles. Xavier Burdick and Brody Burdick each had a double, with Deary and Cole Broadwell each adding a single.
Defensively, Bartlett made a nice play as he fielded a hard-hit ball, touched second base for the force out and threw it to first to complete a double play.
Bosco’s 15, Lighthouse Lanes 1: Christian Thompson struck out 12 while allowing only four hits as Bosco’s beat Lighthouse.
Mikey Waters relieved Thompson, striking out two, to give Bosco’s its second win of the season.
Waters belted a triple and a double. Johnny Stahl had a double and three runs scored. Thompson and Thomas Rolfe each had a double and two singles. Reiyomar Colon singled twice, while Sidney Bivens, Ian Rolfe and Carter Conaway each had a hit. Also scoring runs for Bosco’s were K.J. Firenze, Mason Seinoski, and Vaughn Thingvoll.
Cole Conzone and Nate Chetney pitched for Lighthouse Lanes, combining for six strikeouts. August Babcock reached safely in the first inning and scored the Lighthouse run. Getting hits for Lighthouse were Conzone, Will Peterson, and Jack Canale-Giberson.
