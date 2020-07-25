OSWEGO — Getting strong pitching from Isaac Krul and a 4-for-4 performance from Brodie Wood, Bosco’s trounced the Police 19-3 on Wednesday in Oswego Little League Majors Division baseball action at Lagoe Field.
Krul pitched shutout ball for five frames, collecting 11 strikeouts along the way. Sidney Bivens worked the sixth with two strikeouts to finish the victory.
Wood led the way on offense for Bosco’s. He singled twice, doubled, tripled, walked, drove in two runs, and scored four times.
Other leaders for Bosco’s were Toby Caroccio (2 singles, RBI), Kevin Firenze (single, 3 RBIs), Krul (2 singles, 2 RBIs), Eli Belawske (single, 2 RBIs), Reiyomar Colon (single, 2 RBIs), Mike Waters (single, RBI), and Christian Thompson (RBI).
Brett DeGrenier singled twice and scored a run for the Police. Christian Sherman doubled, Owen Baldwin singled, and Owen Barnes had an RBI.
Police starting pitcher Logan Stahl recorded five strikeouts in three plus innings. Tyler Huynh, Barnes, and Peyton Turner also pitched for the Police.
In the top of the first inning, Krul escaped a bit of a jam. With one out, Baldwin beat out an infield hit and DeGrenier singled. Krul fanned the next two batters to keep the Police off the board.
Bosco’s notched a run in the home first. Caroccio singled to left field, stole second base, and scored when Krul’s sharply hit ground ball got past the second baseman.
Wood opened the Bosco’s second inning with a single and he came around to score to make it 2-0.
Bosco’s tallied five runs in the third inning to take full command. Caroccio’s infield hit ignited the rally. After two walks, two runs scored on a wild pitch and Belawske drove in a run with a groundout. Wood hammered a triple to right-center field and scored on a wild pitch. Later, Firenze’s infield single knocked in a run. That made it 7-0.
After Krul retired the Police in order in the top of the fourth inning, Bosco’s tacked on six runs in the home half. Colon laced a two-run single down the right-field line to highlight the uprising. Waters and Krul also had RBI singles.
Bosco’s scored six more runs in the fifth inning. Belawske drilled a base hit to right field and scored when Wood doubled to left. The next five batters walked, and Krul followed with an RBI single. Another run came home on a fielder’s choice, bringing the Bosco’s lead to 19-0.
The Police avoided the shutout by scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth thanks to five walks and a hit-by-pitch. Bivens struck out the last two batters to end the game.
