OSWEGO — Game 1 belonged to Blue.
The Blue Team All-Stars trounced the White Team All-Stars 12-2 on Tuesday in the first game of the Oswego Little League Majors Division All-Star Series at Lagoe Field.
Game 2 will be at 5 p.m. today at Lagoe Field. That’s a time change from the originally scheduled start time of 5:30 p.m.
Game 3 is set for 10 a.m. Saturday.
The Blue Team All-Stars collected 12 hits and posted two big innings to support the effective pitching of Brett DeGrenier and Nolan Connors.
Starter DeGrenier worked four frames, yielding two runs while notching six strikeouts. Connors closed out the contest with two scoreless innings, whiffing three.
Offensively for Blue, Connors singled, doubled, and drove in two runs. Noah Caroccio (2 RBIs), DeGrenier (RBI), and Dom Stafford (RBI) slapped two singles apiece. Logan Stahl nailed a two-run double, and Eddie Kuzawski (RBI), Michael Kenyon (RBI), and Toby Caroccio had a single each. Adam Greene had an RBI.
For the White Team All-Stars, Jameson Stepien ripped a single and a double, and Mikey Conzone and Zach Truell each singled twice. Also getting hits were Brodie Wood (double), David Curry, Isaac Krul, Daniel Callen (RBI), and Gavin Guynn. Curry (3 strikeouts), Stepien (2 strikeouts), and Krul (1 scoreless inning) pitched.
Blue plated a run in the top of the first inning when Greene reached base and advanced to third on wild pitches. He scored when Connors’ line drive hit off pitcher Curry and rolled away for an infield hit. Blue threatened to score more runs, but Curry recorded a strikeout with the bases full to get out of the inning.
White answered with a run in the home first. Stepien drove a leadoff double and later scored on Callen’s infield hit to deep shortstop.
A five-run outburst in the second inning gave Blue a 6-1 advantage. Toby Caroccio walked and Stafford singled to right field to start the rally. Later, Green’s RBI groundout delivered a run. Kuzawski beat out an infield hit for an RBI single, and then Connors hammered a shot to center field that hopped over the fence for an RBI ground-rule double. DeGrenier drilled a run-scoring single to left. A base hit by Noah Caroccio knocked in the final run of the uprising, and it was 6-1 for Blue.
Toby Caroccio singled and circled the basepaths, later stealing home to give Blue a 7-1 lead in the top of the third frame.
Team White got its final run in the bottom of the third. Stepien singled to center, and base hits by Curry and Conzone followed to load the bases with no outs. Krul’s sharply hit grounder up the middle was scooped up and turned into a double play, with Stepien scoring. The next batter grounded out to end the inning.
Blue padded its cushion to 12-2 with a five-run fourth inning. Kenyon, Noah Caroccio, and Stafford came through with RBI singles, and Stahl crushed a two-run double down the left-field line to highlight the uprising.
DeGrenier struck out the side in the fourth inning and then turned the pitching chores over to Connors. He pitched a 1-2-3 fifth and a scoreless sixth inning to end the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.