SYRACUSE — In a battle of two of the best Class A boys basketball teams in Section III, Bishop Grimes nipped visiting Fulton 80-77 in overtime on Saturday.
“This was as good of a high school game as I’ve seen and been a part of,” Fulton coach Sean Broderick said. “While we are disappointed with the outcome, I could not be more proud of our guys and how they battled back. They literally competed at a high level right until the end.”
It was the only loss of the season for the Raiders, who finished 9-1 overall.
Fulton trailed by six at halftime and by 10 at one point in the third quarter before making a furious comeback to take a five-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. Bishop Grimes rallied to tie the game on a three-point play with 30 seconds to go.
“That second half was high-quality basketball by both teams. Even when we got down by 10 I knew because of our senior leadership that we were going to make a run,” Broderick said. “Bishop Grimes is a very good and deep team. I’ve been watching Coach McKenney’s teams play for a long time and I knew we were going to be in for a hard-fought battle.”
Jack Broderick led the Raiders with 26 points. Marcus Shepard had 18, and Sam Cotton registered a career-high 17 points.
Dom Abbott scored six points and was charged with the most difficult defensive assignments and handling the pressure the whole game. He also played outstanding, the coach said.
“Jack was absolutely great again tonight, especially in the second half. It was clear at the start of the game how they were going to guard him. They face guarded him right from the opening tip. That allowed Sam to get to the basket early,” Coach Broderick said. “Marcus just battled and battled like he always does. He’s always playing against a bigger guy and never backs down. We always feel like we have a chance with Jack, Dom, and Marc.”
Jon Corl scored 22 points and Jack Gutchess notched 21 points for the Cobras (6-6). Conner Frigon made seven 3-pointers for 21 points.
The Raiders’ loss did not diminish their accomplishments this season, Coach Broderick said.
“This has been an incredible season, registering Fulton basketball’s longest win streak (9 games) in over 20 years and our longest league win streak (8 games) in our history in the SCAC. It is also the first time that a Fulton team has gone undefeated in the league,” he said. “It’s not the way we wanted it to end obviously, but going undefeated in our league will be something these guys will remember forever. They had a target on their back the last half of the season with consecutive weeks of a number-one ranking and they answered the bell every time.”
He said the most important thing was following all COVID-19 guidelines and completing the season healthy during the pandemic.
“Our guys wanted to make sure that they could finish their season and that the sports coming up would be allowed to play as well,” Broderick said. “The Fulton basketball program would like to thank our school district administration, our school board, and the entire Fulton community. It has been an unbelievably special year. We are grateful and thankful that we were able to play and the support that our community has shown us has been unprecedented. This team will always be remembered in a very special light. I am blessed to have coached them.”
FRIDAY’S GAME
Fulton 66, Fowler 49: Jack Broderick pumped in 21 points, Dominic Abbott scored 17, and Marcus Shepard added 14 in Fulton’s Senior Night win Friday over Fowler.
“I was really happy for our seniors. It was a very emotional evening,” Coach Broderick said. “It’s a tribute to the seniors and how much they have put into our program and especially their commitment this year. I was glad they all got to play tonight. They’ve all played their own individual key role in all of our success this year.
The senior leadership trio of Jack Broderick, Abbott, and Shepard paced the win. “It seems like every time I start a sentence about our program it begins with Jack, Dom and Marc. They have had such an influence over this team, past teams, our youth program, really the whole basketball community here in Fulton,” the coach said. “Anthony Bennett started the game by making two big 3-pointers to get us going, and Cyrus Trude played valuable minutes as well.”
