FULTON — The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is welcoming back Big John Sales as the returning hole-in-one sponsor for the upcoming Second Annual CAC Golf Tournament.
John Zanewych of Big John Sales, who is also the CAC board of directors president, will sponsor a hole-in-one contest for the 2021 CAC Golf Tournament, where the lucky participant who sinks a hole-in-one on the Big John Sales’ hole will win $10,000.
“We are excited to be welcoming back Big John Sales as our $10,000 hole-in-one contest sponsor,” said Tory L. DeCaire, the CAC’s executive director. “John Zanewych, as the CAC board president and owner of Big John Sales, has supported the CAC in a variety of ways including stepping up to sponsor the same contest last year at our inaugural golf event. No one was able to sink the hole in one last year, but we are hopeful that some lucky golfer walks away a big winner this year.”
The $10,000 hole-in-one contest isn’t the only chance that participants will have at winning a big prize. Rich Burritt of Burritt Motors recently announced sponsoring a separate hole-in-one contest for the CAC event where the prize on that hole is a new car.
“We are fortunate to have two huge prize contests this year to add to the excitement and there are still a few spots left for teams to register, however, they are filling fast,” DeCaire said. “The deadline for teams, sponsors or prize donors is Aug. 9, so please let us know if you, or a business you’re familiar with, might be interested in getting in on the fun while supporting a great cause.”
The 2021 CAC Golf Tournament will be a captain and crew event held at Battle Island State Park on Monday, Aug. 30. Contact the CAC for more information.
