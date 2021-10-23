OSWEGO — Boys and girls in grades 3-12 throughout the area are invited to participate in the Oswego YMCA Skill Development Clinic.
The three-week clinic will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting Oct. 27 at the Oswego YMCA.
Masks must be worn.
There is a cost for the clinic.
Here is the clinic schedule.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Grades 3-4
5:30-6:30 p.m. — Grades 5-6
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Grades 7-12
Saturday, Oct. 30
11 a.m. to noon — Grades 3-4
Noon until 1 p.m. — Grades 5-6
1-2 p.m. — Grades 7-12
Wednesday, Nov. 3
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Grades 3-4
5:30-6:30 p.m. — Grades 5-6
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Grades 7-12
Saturday, Nov. 6
11 a.m. to noon — Grades 3-4
Noon until 1 p.m. — Grades 5-6
1-2 p.m. — Grades 7-12
Wednesday, Nov. 10
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Grades 3-4
5:30-6:30 p.m. — Grades 5-6
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Grades 7-12
Saturday, Nov. 13
11 a.m. to noon — Grades 3-4
Noon to 1 p.m. — Grades 5-6
1-2 p.m. — Grades 7-12
Here is a link for more details about the clinic: https://www.leaguelineup.com/calendar.asp?url=deadspinhoops
The skill development sessions will be taught by current varsity basketball coaches James LaMacchia (Oswego) and Jay Adams (Central Square), along with veteran Oswego JV coach Bob Connelly.
The coaching staff brings more than 60 years of coaching experience including high school, AAU, and travel basketball.
Divisions will be capped at 20 athletes to ensure maximum instruction. The player to coach ration will be close to 5 to 1.
Those in grades 3-6 will be shooting on lower baskets (8.5 feet) and will use smaller and lighter basketballs so they can develop proper form and see the ball going through the hoop to build confidence.
The coaching staff designed the program to provide quality instruction and accelerate a player’s improvement. Emphasis will be on skill development, with competitive drills and game situations. Skills taught will include ball-handling, passing, shooting, footwork, and finishing at the basket.
Registration remains open through Oct. 27. A sibling discount is available for a second child from the same family.
For more information, call James LaMacchia at 315-529-1655.
LaMacchia thanked the YMCA for hosting this event. Some proceeds from the skill development clinic will go toward investment in the YMCA’s community basketball court.
