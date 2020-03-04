OSWEGO — The Oswego YMCA has a basketball program for men over 40 years old and not able to play in a league.
The group meets from 6-8 p.m. Fridays at the YMCA to play half-court recreational basketball.
The purpose is to provide them with an enjoyable, non-competitive aerobic exercise opportunity.
The rules are the same as used in the Senior Empire State Games.
For more information, contact the Y or Bill Bosch at 342-1720 or at wcbosch@gmail.com.
