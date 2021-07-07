OSWEGO — Michael Barnes started on the outside pole in Saturday’s 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for the Novelis Supermodifieds at Oswego Speedway. He took the lead from Lou LeVea Jr. going into the first corner and never looked back.
Mexico’s Barnes, who won this spring’s International Classic, led the rest of the way and earned $2,500 for his 15th career win at Oswego and his 13th for car owners Syrell Racing.
“The caution (with one to go) was actually a savior for us,” said Barnes. “I was just starting to buzz the tires so bad, and that cooled them off. The last two laps were actually the best the car ran of the previous 35 laps, but I did kind of get nervous because you never know what will end up happening on a restart. But I could tell there wasn’t really any passing tonight. I hate to say it, but our car was really not that good. If we started way in the back, we would have finished in the back, so the starting spot is key, and we have to take advantage of it. You should win if you start on the front row, so we did that tonight.”
Finishing second with the most impressive run of his career was the driver of the No. 83, LeVea. It was his best finish in a supermodified.
“We had a pretty good night. I would have liked to have one more spot though,” LeVea said. “I feel like we had a little better car going on. Michael (Barnes) got really free and we were getting tight, but he just drove it better than me. I’m happy, but we were that close. My stepfather and I have been really grinding in the shop. We’ve been getting a better handle on it now.”
Brandon Bellinger came home third for his second top-five finish of the season after benefiting from early moves to get by Jeff Abold, Danny Connors, and Tim Snyder to steal a podium position.
“It wasn’t a bad race for us,” Bellinger said. “Much better than last week when we got all smashed up over there. We had a pretty good car. It was a different setup for the feature, and I didn’t know how it would go. We were probably a little on the loose side, but overall it ran pretty fast, so I can’t complain.”
With Barnes and LeVea settling in comfortably from the start, the action was farther back in the field as Bellinger, Abold, Dave Shullick Jr., and more began to shuffle around.
Bellinger secured third by the second lap and was able to ride it out from there. Abold dropped to sixth before regaining the top-five spot from third starting Snyder on lap 3.
One of only three caution flags came out for a John Payne spin in turn 2. On the restart, LeVea and Bellinger were able to keep pace with Barnes, but were not able to maneuver around the No. 68.
The top five cars of Barnes, LeVea, Bellinger, Connors, and Abold settled in, and the show was being put on by Shullick, who was on a tear from his 11th starting spot.
Shullick got by Max McLaughlin, Danzer, and Snyder to move into eighth with 13 laps complete.
An Otto Sitterly spin on lap 27 bunched the field, but on the restart, it was again the top five cars spreading out from one another.
On lap 29, Shullick went by Joe Gosek for seventh, with the top 10 at that point Barnes, LeVea, Bellinger, Connors, Abold, Thompson, Shullick, Gosek, Snyder, and Dave Danzer. The order stayed the same for the next 35 laps until Abold got under Connors for fourth place on lap 65.
As Shullick began to pressure Thompson in lapped traffic, Thompson made a bid to the inside of the slower car of Alison Sload, and the cars touched, with Sload backing her No. 39 into the turn 3 foam. This led to the green-white-checkered restart, but once nobody challenged Barnes, who simply drove away for the win.
Shullick, worked to the inside of Connors to steal fifth with a lap to go.
Barnes picked up the win with LeVea second, Bellinger third, Abold fourth, and Shullick fifth. Completing the top 10 were Connors, Thompson, Gosek, Snyder, and Danzer.
The Novelis Supermodifieds have another big night on tap set for this Saturday as CME Electrical Supply presents double supermodified and Pathfinder Bank SBS features.
The supermodifieds will run their scheduled Summer Championship 50-lapper in addition to the rescheduled 35-lap race from June 19 that was originally rained out.
See www.oswegospeedway.com for ticket information and more details.
