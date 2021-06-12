SYRACUSE — At the Onondaga High School League Metro Division championship on June 4, an Oswego County golfer took home first place.
Central Square’s Emily Barnes earned the medalist honors with an 18-hole score of 87. She finished three strokes ahead of second place.
