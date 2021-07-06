OSWEGO — Mexico’s Michael Barnes, winner of the International Classic held over Memorial Day Weekend, notched another victory on Saturday in the Jim Shampine Memorial at Oswego Speedway.
Barnes held off Lou LeVea Jr. to take the checkered flag in the 75-lap Novelis Supermodified race. He won the $2,500 top prize.
Completing the top five in the supermodified feature were Brandon Bellinger, Jeff Abold, and Dave Shullick.
Also Saturday, Dan Kapuscinski charged up from 12th place to win the 35-lap Tony White Memorial for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers.
Mike Bruce got a pair of feature wins Saturday in the J&S Paving 350 Supers class. He won the makeup 25-lap feature and also was awarded the other 30-lap event when Tyler Thompson, who crossed the finish line first, was disqualified for being light at the scales.
The program was sponsored by Century 21 Galloway Realty.
Dave Shullick Jr., Brandon Bellinger, and Michael Barnes won 12-lap supermodified heats. Tyler Thompson recorded the fastest lap time (16.004) during group time trials.
Cameron Rowe, Dan Kapuscinski, and Josh Sokolic won 10-lap SBS heats. Andrew Schartner turned in the fastest lap (18.829) during group time trials.
Mike Bruce and Barry Kingsley won eight-lap heats for the 350 Supers.
This Saturday at Oswego Speedway, CME Electrical is sponsoring the program. The Novelis Supermodifieds will run a 50-lap feature, plus their makeup 35-lap feature. There will be twin 20-lap features for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and an appearance by the Old-Timers Vintage Club. Group time trials start at 5 p.m., with racing set for 6:30 p.m.
Oswego Speedway Finishes
Jim Shampine Memorial (Supermodifieds, 75 laps): 1. Michael Barnes (68), 2. Lou LeVea Jr. (83), 3. Brandon Bellinger (02), 4. Jeff Abold (05), 5. Dave Shullick Jr. (95), 6. Dan Connors Jr. (01), 7. Tyler Thompson (98T), 8. Joe Gosek (00), 9. Tim Snyder (0), 10. Dave Danzer (52), 11. Joey Payne (14), 12. Alison Sload (39), 13. Mike Bruce (22), 14. Otto Sitterly (7), 15. Max McLaughlin (Craz8), 16. Hal LaTulip (56), 17. Johnny Payne (78), 18. Jerry Curran (99).
Tony White Memorial (SBS, 35 laps): 1. Dan Kapuscinski (23), 2. Josh Sokolic (26), 3. Noah Ratcliff (73), 4. Robbie Bruce (32), 5. Griffin Miller (9), 6. Brad Haynes (88), 7. Dennis Rupert (99), 8. Darrick Hilton (66), 9. A.J. Larkin (35), 10. Josh Wallace (49), 11. Russ Bartlett (39), 12. Mark Denny Jr. (14), 13. Greg O’Connor (90), 14. Bryan Haynes (86), 15. Joey DeStevens (05), 16. Andrew Schartner (18), 17. Cameron Rowe (77).
350 Supers (1st feature, 25 laps): 1. Mike Bruce (22), 2. Kyle Perry (20), 3. Dalton Doyle (08), 4. Tyler Thompson (98), 5. Kreig Heroth (45), 6. Jon Tesoriero (47), 7. Barry Kingsley (06), 8. Ralph Clark (5), 9. Kali Spaulding (23), 10. Vern LaFave (97), 11. Dave Cliff (50), 12. Nicholas Kinney (7), 13. Tom Macleod (32).
350 Supers (2nd feature, 30 laps): 1. Mike Bruce (22), 2. Dalton Doyle (08), 3. Dave Cliff (50), 4. Kreig Heroth (45), 5. Barry Kingsley (06), 6. Nick Kinney (7), 7. Tom MacLeod (32), 8. Kali Spaulding (23), 9. Ralph Clark (5), 10. Kyle Perry (20). DQ — Tyler Thompson (light at the scales).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.