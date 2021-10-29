OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced that free and public ice skating will begin on Nov. 2 and continue through the 2021-22 winter season at city ice rink facilities.
The locations are the James P. Cullinan Rink at 281 W. Fifth St. and the Anthony J. Crisafulli Rink at 32 Fort Ontario Road.
Attendees must bring their own skates.
The hours of operation at Cullinan include Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m., Fridays from 8:30-10:30 p.m., Saturdays from 6-8 p.m. and Sundays from 6-10 p.m.
At Crisafulli, it will only be Saturdays from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
“I’m happy to continue expanding the hours of operation for public skating to give more Oswego families the opportunity to get out and be active during the winter months with a fun, free activity,” Barlow said.
For more information, call the Oswego Department of Public Works at 315-342-8167.
