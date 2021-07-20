OSWEGO — They call Oswego’s Gavin Guynn, “Bam Bam,” and he certainly lived up to his name after nailing a two-run home run over the right-center field fence in the Oswego 12-and-under All-Stars’ 12-0 win over Central Square on Sunday.
The game ended in three-and-a-half innings after the mercy rule kicked into effect.
The contest was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was postponed to Sunday due to poor field conditions after the rainstorm that hit Oswego.
While the 12U All-Stars started out slow, getting just one run in the first inning with Luis Correa scoring following a single.
But the he second and third innings are when Oswego’s offensive prowess came alive.
Oswego nearly batted around the order in the second inning, adding four more runs for a 5-0 lead. Aidan DeSantis reached first base safely on an error to lead the inning, followed by a slew of base runners.
After Mikey Waters reached first base on a walk, Ed Kuzawski and Correa both added singles. Brett DeGrenier reached on a walk and Connor Kelly had a single. DeSantis, Waters, Kuzawski and Correa all scored.
However, the seven-run third inning was the final dagger for Oswego. Eleven batters stepped up to the plate in the inning.
Jack Wallace started off with a walk, and the 12U All-Stars had four straight batters reach first base following Wallace. The inning was highlighted by a two-run home run from Guynn. Kelly had a two-RBI single and Kuzawski added a double that scored two runs.
Wallace and Kelly also threw a combined shutout performance. Wallace allowed three walks and no hits, while Kelly closed out the game.
Offensively for Oswego, Kuzawski, Correa, and Kelly all had two singles each. Guynn had the two-run home run and also reached first base on a walk.
DeSantis and Hunter Joseph both hit singles. Xavier Burdick, Christian Thompson, Owen Bartlett, Waters, Wallace and DeGrenier all reached first base safely.
Kuzawski (two), Correa (two), DeSantis (two), Kelly, Guynn, Rey Colon, Thompson, Waters, and Bartlett all scored for the 12U All-Stars.
On the mound, Wallace threw for three innings, striking out nine batters and allowing three walks. Kelly threw one inning, with a strikeout and allowing one hit.
Oswego (1-0) plays again today at 6 p.m. against Mexico’s All-Stars for the team’s second game of pool play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.