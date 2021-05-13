OSWEGO — A six-run first-inning propelled the Baldwinsville varsity baseball team to an 11-0 win over host Oswego on Tuesday.
Oswego coach John Finch said this is the fourth time in as many games where the Bucs (0-4) have had an inning where they “just shoot (themselves) in the foot.”
Oswego starting pitcher Noah Rogers got the first out when Baldwinsville’s Griffen Seeber grounded out to the shortstop. The next out didn’t occur until the eighth batter in the lineup.
In between the two outs, the Bucs committed three errors, and Rogers gave up a walk and two hits. It still took two more walks and yet another error until Aiden Milburn struck out to end the inning.
“We gave them five or six outs in the first inning and then another one or two in the second,” Finch said. “All of a sudden, it snowballs … I don’t know whether it’s a mental lapse or whatever it is, but we’ve got to figure it out.”
After a strikeout and a double play in the Oswego half of the first, the Bucs’ still couldn’t completely quiet the Bees (4-0). A two-base hit and two more walks gave Baldwinsville a 7-0 lead.
Oswego’s Will Adkins was hit by a pitch in the home second. Devon Tonkin reached on a fielder’s choice and moved to second after a balk by B’ville pitcher Gavin Miller. But Miller later got a strikeout to end the Bucs’ threat.
Noah Rogers got through 2.2 innings and was replaced in the third inning by Andrew Paura, who finished the inning by getting a groundout. But the Bees had built a 10-0 lead.
“We needed to play with a little bit more focus and a little bit more energy,” Finch said he told his players when doing the pitching change. “Right now, we make one or two mistakes and all of a sudden, our heads started to go down and our energy changed. We can’t be like that.”
The Bucs got another runner on base when Jack Spaulding earned a two-out walk, but the Bees got Austin Carroll to ground out to second base to end the inning.
Paura pitched well in the fourth with a one-two-three inning, including a strikeout, but Oswego couldn’t continue the momentum in the bottom half. Despite a couple of hits, the Bucs did not score. A strikeout left runners stranded at second and third.
Paura worked another perfect inning in the fifth, including two strikeouts. Again, Oswego couldn’t cut into its deficit.
Baldwinsville tacked on one more run in the sixth after three singles and a walk. Paura got a strikeout to escape further damage, leaving the Bees with an 11-0 advantage.
After Kyle Familo pitched a scoreless seventh, the Bucs were again blanked in their final at-bat.
“I don’t think our pitching was awful,” Finch said. “You don’t know how good or bad it was because we didn’t really give them a chance to do things because we just kicked it around defensively.”
The offensive woes continued for the Bucs, Finch added. Only Ian Rogers and Devon Tonkin had hits, and the Bucs stranded six runners overall.
“We’ve had baserunners, but we’re struggling to bring them across the plate,” Finch said. “That’s something that we just have to keep emphasizing in practice and hopefully we’ll figure it out by the end of the week.”
Noah Rogers pitched 2.2 innings and struck out three. He allowed six hits and four walks.
Paura completed 3.1 innings with six strikeouts, allowing two hits before giving way to Familo.
“(Paura) has a pretty steady, even keel about him. He doesn’t seem to get too high or too low, which from that position (as a reliever) is a good thing,” Finch said. “It was good to get a good inning out of Kyle at the end of the game as well. Hopefully those are things that we can take forward and build upon.”
Oswego travels to Auburn today for a 4:30 p.m. matchup at Falcon Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.