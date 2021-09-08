OSWEGO — Oswego varsity boys soccer coach Don Fronk has returned to the varsity level after several years coaching the junior varsity team.
Now, his goal is to continue building the program, especially with the new turf stadium at Oswego High School.
This year, the Buccaneers aren’t offering a JV squad due to low numbers. So, Fronk has a pretty balanced team of underclassmen and upperclassmen.
Oswego’s 2021 roster consists of seven seniors, three juniors, six sophomores and six freshmen.
“The younger guys that came out this year, they’ve been putting the effort in and they’ve been catching on quick,” Fronk said. “It’s the speed of the game that we need to adjust to. We’ve been doing a pretty nice job of that so far.”
Fronk mentioned having all four class grades on the same squad might help the younger players off the field, too — especially the freshman class.
“I think it will help the freshmen coming into the building for the first time this fall, having those older guys and teammates to help them out if they need help with something,” he said.
With senior Marcus Baker as well as sophomore Bradley Livesey, Fronk said the midfield is going to be a strength of this year’s team.
“We’ve got some guys who have a lot of experience in that (midfield) position,” Fronk said. “That’ll be our strength, that middle part. Then we build on things through there.”
After his several-year stint as the JV coach at Oswego, Fronk said he knows and has coached a few of the players on this year’s varsity roster. But, with the younger players, called it a “fresh start.”
“By (the younger players) being here and everybody putting the work in, we’re making the program better as a whole,” Fronk said. “That’s our focus this year. We want to get better individually, as a team, and just make the program better overall.”
Most importantly, Fronk said he’s excited to get back to “normal,” especially after he didn’t coach at all during the fall last year since JV sports weren’t offered at Oswego.
“It’s exciting to be back to normal and letting the guys get out here and run around and play without worrying about a lot of the things that came up last fall,” Fronk said. “There’s a sense of freedom about it of being out here and being able to do things. It’s really exciting for these guys to have their first official season on the turf.”
While the season has already started for the Bucs, Fronk added that the team was able to get together a few times throughout the summer and “knock the ball around” on the turf for a couple hours.
But a lot of the preparation and conditioning for the season was on their own.
“It was stuff like kicking the ball around in their backyard, or going for runs on their own, just getting ready for the season,” Fronk said.
The Bucs have started their season 1-1 with a loss to Phoenix but an 8-1 win over Red Creek. They had a game scheduled against Auburn on Tuesday for Oswego’s first league game of the campaign.
Oswego also has another league game at Central Square on Thursday, followed by a non-league game where the Bucs host Chittenango on Saturday, throwing the team right into the thick of it with strong tests, according to Fronk.
“I let the guys make their own expectations for the team. They set what they want,” Fronk said. “For me, do we see improvement from day one through the end of the season? … If we can see a steady progress throughout the season and we’re getting better every single day, then I think we’re headed in the right direction with what we want to do with things.”
