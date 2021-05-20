OSWEGO — After Oswego opened the scoring, visiting Auburn tallied 13 unanswered goals en route to a 13-2 varsity boys lacrosse victory on Tuesday.
Oswego coach Bob Nelson said he saw some small improvements over the last couple of games, but a big concern is still the transition from defense to offense, especially after forcing turnovers.
He added that the team’s defense has been playing well, but wished the team “valued the (offensive) possessions more” in the game against Auburn. During the game, Nelson said the Bucs “tried to go for the home run passes” instead of settling things down in the offensive half.
“On the other hand, if you come down and take a bad shot or make a bad pass, then we’ve just got to run back down and play defense for another three minutes,” Nelson said. “We also have to realize that the goalie and defense are exhausted. It’s a double-edged sword … Everybody wants to make something happen and get the spark going. But sometimes you just have to let that go and make the next-best shot.”
The Bucs jumped out to a 2-0 lead after a pair of goals by Cooper Fitzgerald. Before the first goal, John Winchek forced a turnover and found Zach Chamberlain in the offensive half. Chamberlain fed the ball to up front to Fitzgerald, who found the back of the net a minute into the game.
Fitzgerald scored his second goal 1:02 later in almost the same exact fashion. Jack O’Leary forced the turnover, finding Chamberlain once again. Fitzgerald scored to push the lead to 2-0.
Nelson said the offense is designed for any of the three attackmen to score like that, but it was Fitzgerald who found some open space and took advantage of the situation.
“It’s one thing to pass the ball but it’s another thing to feed the ball,” Nelson said. “It was Zach on both of them to Cooper. He understands (feeding the ball).”
After that, it was all Auburn the rest of the way, forcing Oswego to spend “way too much time on defense,” according to Nelson.
With 8:13 left in the quarter, Noah Erickson scored for the Maroons, ripping a shot from the side of Oswego goalie Haji Haji. Collin Tardiff tied the game at 5:10 of the opening quarter with a man-up goal. Zachary Crosby put Auburn ahead to stay with a goal from the top of the shooting arc.
Tardiff scored his second of the game with just three seconds left in the quarter on another man-up advantage.
“It was certainly nice to get a cushion and to play from a position of strength, being ahead a little bit,” Nelson said. “I certainly knew Auburn was going to get on the board sooner or later.”
Christian Hogan opened scoring in the second quarter with 11:13 left. Jack Leader added his name to the scoresheet with 5:33 to go after some chaos in front near the goal.
Erickson scored his second goal of the game with just a minute left in the half with a cannon shot from the shooting arc to make it 7-2 at halftime.
Maddox Gorney scored for Auburn with 10:57 left in the third quarter after a long bounce shot from the top. Hogan scored again just over a minute later.
Tardiff recorded his third goal on another laser shot from the left side. Crosby scored again with 2:25 left in the third.
The Maroons tacked on fourth-quarter goals by Charles Cunningham and Hogan.
Haji finished with nine saves. Oswego had just eight shots on net.
Nelson said Haji is a player who hasn’t played lacrosse before, but was willing to play in goal for the Bucs. Despite the loss, Nelson added that Haji earned “a passing grade against Auburn” in the performance.
“I knew the way Auburn was moving the ball, especially wing to wing, when he has to move that much — any goalie has to move that much — that’s when the holes open up. That’s where they started beating us,” Nelson said.
Oswego (1-5) plays today at Cortland (1-5). The Bucs’ and Purple Tigers’ lone wins came against Fulton. Cortland is coming off a 14-9 win over Fulton on Tuesday.
“The practice plan really hasn’t changed much,” Nelson said. “We’re working on just running the offense and trying to get the motion going. Cortland’s a winnable game. We’re certainly not giving up. We’ve just got to keep getting a little bit better.”
