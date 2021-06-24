Three local athletes were named All-Central New York Players of the Year in their respective sports.
In the boys basketball large school division, Jack Broderick, Fulton, earned the recognition.
Broderick averaged 22 points and nine rebounds per game this season for the Red Raiders.
Fulton finished the season with an 9-1 record, going undefeated (8-0) in the Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division. The team’s only loss was to Bishop Grimes on March 13 in an 80-77 game.
Broderick is committed to play at Division III Nazareth College for basketball, under head coach Kevin Broderick, a Fulton native.
Also from Fulton, Mitch Donaldson, was named the All-CNY Player of the Year in boys bowling.
The senior had a season-high score of 279 this season for the Red Raiders, and his best series score was a 751. Donaldson had the highest average in the SCAC with a 218.7. He also bowled a perfect game in a youth league this year.
Donaldson will be going to Alfred in the fall to continue his education.
Kole Mulhauser, a member of the Central Square varsity wrestling team, was selected as the All-CNY Wrestler of the Year.
As a junior, he already has two sectional titles under his belt. There wasn’t a sectional tournament this season due to COVID-19.
Mulhauser also won the 182-pound division at the Journeymen Wrestling New York State Championship this year in Manheim, Pennsylvania. He was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler in the tournament with a perfect 5-0 record. At the National High School Coaches Association High School Nationals in Virginia, Mulhauser finished in second place, losing to Dylan Fishback (Ohio) in the finals.
While he still has his senior year of high school, Mulhauser is already committed to Princeton University for wrestling.
