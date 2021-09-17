MEXICO — It was an Oswego county rivalry between Mexico and Hannibal on Thursday, with the Tigers’ varsity girls soccer team taking home a 3-0 victory for their fourth consecutive victory.
Mexico maintained constant pressure for the 80-minute match, peppering Hannibal’s goaltender, Sophia Salladin, with 25 shots. However, it took 14 minutes for the Tigers’ onslaught of offense to finally connect. Adria Ariola scored at 14:19 of the first half on a dribbler that got past Salladin.
That slow beginning was something that Mexico coach Martin Charles wants to avoid at all costs.
“We want to jump on every team and then run them into the ground because we’re fit and we’re fast,” Charles said. “There were over 20 shots on goal. You’ve got to score more than three goals with 20-plus shots.”
The pace picked up in the second half — thanks to the leadership of the team’s three captains, Ariola, Mackenzie Craig and Grace O’Gorman. When it came to the halftime talk, Charles said “there was nothing they could do to coach it,” the players had to fix it themselves.
And repair it they did.
Less than two minutes into the second half, Ariola nailed her second goal of the game with a 20-yard laser that hit the top corner of the net past the outstretched arms of Salladin.
While it did take awhile for Mexico to add a third marker, Charles added that it was “positive” they maintained the 3-0 win with a couple of Hannibal’s “strong opportunities,” which included a couple close free kicks, both taken by Salladin — and both just inches away from erasing the shutout.
Salladin’s first attempt hit the crossbar and flew straight out of play, followed by the other which was easily saved by Mexico goalie Briana Urquhart.
Lilly Dischen eventually added the final dagger of the contest after getting a weak shot off that deflected off Salladin, went off the far post and bounced to the back of the net with 1:46 left in the game.
“Not our finest moment by any means. … We’re a better team than that. We didn’t show it,” Charles said. “But, a win is a win and I’ll walk away with that.”
Urquhart, who saw limited action all game, only had to make two saves in the contest.
“She can control everything and communicate,” Charles said. “I trust Briana 100%.”
Mexico (4-2) has a few days of practice before it takes on Skaneateles, typically a tougher team in Section III.
Charles said 10 members from the Tigers went with him to scout Skaneateles take on Cicero-North Syracuse Saturday.
Building on that team chemistry that Charles keys on year-in and year-out, he added that the girls “understand who is dangerous on Skaneateles and what they run and do” during games.
“A good team forgets about the past and builds for the future. Now we’re going to build for Skaneateles on Tuesday,” Charles said. “Our girls were able to watch the game from up top (in the stands) where they could see a lot more. … It’s always good for them to see that. It opens their eyes.”
