Section III basketball postseason brackets were officially released on
Wednesday, with seven area teams preparing to battle for a Section III title
across two classifications.
The sectional playoffs begin today. In Class B, the Hannibal boys squad will travel to take on Vernon-Verona-Sherrill in the preliminary round at 5:30 p.m. today. The winner will travel to play Phoenix in the first round on Saturday.
In Class A, Fulton earned the #2 seed and a first-round bye. The Red Raiders will host the winner of Cortland and the Syracuse Academy of Science at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Oswego, the 14-seed, will travel to face 3-seed Jamesville DeWitt at 8:15 p.m. Friday.
On the girls side, Mexico will host Phoenix at 6 p.m. today in the preliminary round of the girls Class B tournament. The winner will travel to play 4-seed Westhill at noon on Saturday. Also in Class B, Hannibal earned a bye to the first round, and will play the winner of Skaneateles and Altmar-Parish-Williamstown at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Class A girls bracket sees Fulton as the 4-seed, hosting Whitesboro in the first round at 6 p.m. Friday. Oswego, the 12-seed, will play at Jamesville-DeWitt at 5 p.m. Friday. The winners of the two contests will face each other in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
