ITHACA — Local swimmers competed at the NYSPHSAA Championships in Ithaca over the weekend, with athletes from both Mexico and Fulton participating.
Below are results from local swimmers:
MEXICO
The team of Bill Mills, Tyler Warner, Scott Kessler, and Ryan Liedka recorded a time of 1:43.30 in the preliminaries of the 200-yard medley relay, placing 29th.
Warner recorded a time of 1:03:09 in the preliminary round of the 100-yard breaststroke, earning 40th.
FULTON
Bryce Rogers advanced past the preliminaries and placed 20th in the 100-yard butterfly (53.05). Teammate TJ Clayton recorded a time of 52.91 in the preliminaries of the 100-yard butterfly, placing 30th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.