NOTTINGHAM— Local swimmers competed in the Section III Class B Championships at Nottingham High School on Wednesday. Mexico finished second as a team (423), just one point behind New Hartford. Fulton placed third (304.5), with Oswego finishing fifth (185).
Below are results for top 16 finishers.
MEXICO RESULTS
The team of Bill Mills, Tyler Warner, Scott Kessler, and Calvin Hitzschke won the 200-yard medley relay (1:42.51). The team of Hitzschke, Mills, Ryan Liedka, and Warner won the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:31.73).
Mexico’s team of Liedka, Kessler, Keon Pugh, and Collin Hatch placed second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:29.15).
Warner won the 200-yard IM (2:02.28), with Pugh (2:13.37) placing sixth and Stefano Magro (2:23.25) finishing 13th. Warner also won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.73), with Andrew Harriger (1:14.26) 15th.
Mills won the 100-yard backstroke (55.52), with Pugh finishing ninth (1:03.29) and Magro 13th (1:06.63).
Kian Long (514.95) won the 1-meter diving, with Harriger (441.75) finishing fourth and Trevor Coe (326.30) placing seventh. Collin Hatch won the 500-yard freestyle (5:06.13), with Kessler placing fifth (5:32.94), Clayton Roberts ninth (5:42.88), and Lincoln Hatch 11th (5:44.56).
Mills finished second in the 100-yard butterfly (55.58), with Kessler placing fifth (59.91). John Rice (14th, 1:07.04) and Liam Killian (16th, 1:08.71) both earned additional points for Mexico.
Liedka placed third in the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.00), while Collin Hatch placed fourth (1:53.12). Clayton Roberts (2:06.42) finished 12th, with Lincoln Hatch (2:09.60) placed 13th.
Hitzschke placed third in the 50-yard freestyle (23.09), with Aiden DeGroff (25.28) placing 14th. Liedka finished fifth (51.82) and Hitzschke sixth (51.97) in the 100-yard freestlye.
FULTON RESULTS
TJ Clayton won the 100-yard butterfly (53.25), with Rebecca Stone (1:00.99) placing seventh and Seth Godfrey placing 10th (1:02.14). Bryce Rogers won the 100-yard freestyle (48.40), and Tyler LaDue (53.13) finished eighth.
Clayton placed second in the 200-yard IM (2:03.30), with Pierce (2:20.04) finishing 11th.
The team of Stone, Tyler LaDue, Clayton, and Godfrey placed third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:45.21). The team of Rogers, Godfrey, Tyler LaDue, and Clayton finished third in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:32.99). Tyler LaDue also placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.16), with Courtney Pierce placing 10th (1:09.78) and Aidan Caples (1:13.42) finishing 14th.
The team of Stone, Pierce, Rose LaDue, and Rogers finished fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:40.26).
Brodie Snyder finished seventh in the 500-yard freestyle (5:40.07), while Claire Murray (5:50.07) finished 12th. Rose LaDue finished sixth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.63), Godfrey finished seventh (1:02.97), and Stone placed eighth (1:03.10).
Rose LaDue placed 12th in the 50-yard freestyle (25.05). Will Patterson finished fifth in the 1-meter diving (429.85).
OSWEGO RESULTS
Jack Tonkin placed second in the 1-meter diving (480.80). Treyse Miller finished fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.17).
The team of Quinten Denkenberger, Treyse Miller, Jacob Sledziona, and Shane Bond placed sixth in the 200-yard medley relay (1:52.48). The team of Bond, Curtis Kaye, Tonkin, and Miller finished seventh in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:38.95).
Denkenberger placed sixth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:37.29), with Jacob Barton (6:07.50) finishing 14th. The team of Denkenberger, Kaye, Sledziona, and Tonkin placed fifth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:49.78).
Miller finished fifth in the 200-yard IM (2:10.86), with Denkenberger tying for ninth (2:19.78). Bond finished fifth in the 50-yard freestyle (23.81), with Kaye (24.99) tying for ninth. Jack Tonkin (25.49) placed 16th.
Sledziona placed 13th in the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.84), and 16th in the 100-yard backstroke (1:09.46). Bond placed ninth in the 100-yard freestyle (53.16).
