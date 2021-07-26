The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced its School of Excellence honorees, recognizing schools whose athletic teams were also skilled in the classroom.
Mexico High School and G. Ray Bodley High School both were named a “School of Excellence” following the 2020-2021 school year. They were of the 124 schools in New York to earn the honor from the NYSPHSAA.
To earn the award, 75% among the school’s varsity teams must qualify and receive the scholar-athlete team award during their respective season. The schools that received the award will be given a plaque to display.
Fulton athletics had 18 of its teams named as scholar-athlete teams, while Mexico had 17 teams earn the honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.