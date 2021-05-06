OSWEGO — Oswego Speedway officials have moved up this Saturday’s season-opening program.
The first green flag will wave at 4:30 p.m. for the program, which will include a 50-lap feature for the Novelis Supermodifieds, a 30-lap main event for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and a 25-lap feature for the J&S Paving 350 Winged Supers.
The program is being sponsored by Helena-Agri Enterprises. It carries a rain date of May 22.
“With the comfort and convenience of our fans and teams in mind, the entire opening day schedule has been move up two hours,” stated a tweet by the speedway.
The front office pit window will open at 12:30 p.m., and pit gates will open at 12:45 p.m.
Practice is scheduled from 1:45-3 p.m., followed by a drivers meeting at 3:15 p.m.
Timed warmups for all three divisions start at 3:45 p.m., with heat races hitting the track at 4:30 p.m.
The speedway also announced another change regarding the May 7 “Fast Friday” at the track. Because of the number of teams requesting track time, it has been changed to an open practice to be held from 4-8 p.m. Grandstand admission is free for the practice session.
Friday’s practice is for the Novelis Supermodifieds, J&S Paving 350 Supers, and Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers only.
See www.oswegospeedway.com for ticket information and more details.
Fulton Speedway
Tim Sears Jr. will look for his second consecutive win Saturday in the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified feature at Fulton Speedway.
Finish Line Design will present the program that will also include main events for the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman class, the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Models, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman class.
A large field of DIRTcar Sportsman class cars filled the pits on May 1, setting up two 25-lap features, with Jack Meeks and Quinn Wallis as the winners.
Chad Homan made a statement he is not ready to give up his RUSH Late Models track championship as he took the big win on opening night.
In the Novice Sportsman class Jacob Dupra, a four-cylinder racer, showed he was a quick learner by taking the first win.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7 p.m. at the track, located along Route 57, just south of Fulton.
See www.fultonspeedway.com for more information.
Brewerton Speedway
Racing returns to Brewerton Speedway on Friday with a program sponsored by Ehrlich Pest Control.
There will be features for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds, the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman class, the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and the Fleet Repair Four-Cylinders.
Top Super DIRTcar Series drivers including Jimmy Phelps, Billy Decker, Larry Wight, and Chris Hile lead an all-star lineup for the Big-Block Modified main event.
With the growth of the DIRTcar 358-Modifed class in central New York, Brewerton Speedway management is offering extra money for 358-Modifieds that join the Brewerton Modified field. Each week, the three top finishing 358-Modifieds will receive $300, $200, and $100 respectively, in addition to their base purse.
Grandstands open at 5:30 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Fans 18 and younger receive free grandstand admission.
See www.brewertonspeedway.com for more information.
