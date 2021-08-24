Here are the schedules for Oswego, Fulton, Mexico and Hannibal varsity girls soccer teams.
OSWEGO
- Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Chittenango Varsity Girls Soccer Kickoff Tournament
- Thursday, Sept. 2 at Chittenango Kickoff Tournament
- Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Auburn (6:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 9 vs. Central Square (6:30 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 14 vs. Cortland (7 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 16 vs. Auburn (6:30 p.m.)
- Monday, Sept. 20 vs. Carthage (5 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Syracuse City (6:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 23 at East Syracuse-Minoa (5:30 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Central Square (6:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 30 at Jamesville-DeWitt (6:30 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Fulton (6:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Oct. 7 at Cortland (7 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 12 at J-D (6:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Oct. 14 vs. Fulton (6:30 p.m.)
FULTON
- Monday, Aug. 30 vs. Baldwinsville (scrimmage)
- Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Mexico Girls Varsity Soccer Tournament
- Friday, Sept. 3 at Mexico tournament
- Friday, Sept. 10 at Auburn (6:30 p.m.)
- Saturday, Sept. 11 vs. Whitesboro (noon)
- Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Central Square (6:30 p.m.)
- Friday, Sept. 17 vs. J-D (6:30 p.m.)
- Saturday, Sept. 18 at Marcellus (10 a.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 21 vs. ESM (6:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 23 vs. Auburn (6:30 p.m.)
- Monday, Sept. 27 at Syracuse City (6 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 30 at Cortland (7 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 5 vs. Oswego (6:30 p.m.)
- Friday, Oct. 8 at J-D (6:30 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 12 vs. Cortland (7 p.m.)
- Thursday, Oct. 14 at Oswego (6:30 p.m.)
- Saturday, Oct. 16 vs. TBD
MEXICO
- Monday, Aug. 30 at South Jefferson (scrimmage)
- Wednesday, Sept. 1, Mexico Girls Varsity Soccer Tournament
- Friday, Sept. 3, Mexico tournament
- Tuesday, Sept. 7 vs. Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (5 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 9 at Jordan-Elbridge (6:30 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Chittenango (5:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 16 vs. Hannibal (5 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Skaneateles (6:30 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Christian Brothers Academy (7 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 30 vs. Homer (5:30 p.m.)
- Saturday, Oct. 2 vs. Tully (site/time TBD)
- Monday, Oct. 4 vs. Jordan-Elbridge (5:30 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 5 vs. Phoenix (5:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Oct. 7 vs. Skaneateles (5:30 p.m.)
- Friday, Oct. 8 at Cazenovia (6:30 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 12 vs. CBA (7 p.m.)
- Thursday, Oct. 14 at Homer (7 p.m.)
HANNIBAL
- Friday, Sept. 3 at Tully (11 a.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Phoenix (5 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 9 vs. Cazenovia (5 p.m.)
- Saturday, Sept. 11 vs. Cortland (11 a.m.)
- Monday, Sept. 13 at LaFayette (4:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 16 at Mexico (5 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 21 vs. Jordan-Elbridge (5 p.m.)
- Saturday, Sept. 25 at Cortland (11 a.m.)
- Monday, Sept. 27 vs. APW (4:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 30 vs. Marcellus (5 p.m.)
- Saturday, Oct. 2 at Red Creek (11 a.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Homer (5 p.m.)
- Thursday, Oct. 7 at Jordan-Elbridge (6 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (5 p.m.)
- Friday, Oct. 15 vs. Phoenix (4:30 p.m.)
