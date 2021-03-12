WINNING EDGE
2/24
High score: Sherry Timm (623-201, 213, 209).
Others: Della Daniels (546-170, 210, 166), Paula Distin (542-191, 169, 182), MaryAnn Schreck (541-150, 208, 183), Michelle Simpson (528-186, 157, 185), Cheri Lenhart (506-214, 140, 152), Marion Naramore (500-154, 155, 191), Rhonda Delaney (497-133, 159, 205), Kathy Hotaling (490-157, 167, 166), Karen Perwitz (488-148, 198, 142), Candace Bartlett (486-164, 182, 140), Jackie Coon (484-183, 135, 166), Lisa Gauthier (474-155, 187, 132), Angela Bedford (472-150, 178, 144), Danette Chillemi (466-152, 163, 151), Sharon Kells (465-175, 165, 125), Jaime Ingersoll (459-152, 157, 150).
WINNING EDGE
3/3
High score: Jaime Ingersoll (620-193, 194, 233).
Others: Sherry Timm (574-176, 178, 220), Jackie Coon (568-170, 216, 182), Rhonda Delaney (553-192, 151, 210), Paula Distin (537-158, 176, 203), Michelle Terpening (513-157, 168, 188), MaryAnn Schreck (495-179, 152, 164), Staci Beechner (493-193, 167, 133), Lisa Cordone (489-168, 165, 156), Michelle Simpson (486-136, 157, 193), Theresa Graham (478-190, 171, 117), Danette Chillemi (470-155, 150, 165), Karen Perwitz (466-129, 194, 143), Cheri Lenhart (455-138, 167, 150), Lisa Gauthier (455-133, 165, 157), Janet Ingersoll (450-157, 157, 136).
WINNING EDGE
3/10
High score: Danette Chillemi (586-183, 168, 235).
Others: Karen Perwitz (566-178, 197, 191), Rhonda Delaney (535-195, 191, 149), Paula Distin (520-172, 158, 190), Angela Bedford (520-162, 181, 177), Jaime Ingersoll (508-213, 157, 138), Della Daniels (503-159, 178, 166), Theresa Graham (501-193, 130, 178), Jackie Coon (497-160, 169, 168), Kelly Guernsey (492-154, 152, 186), Mary Ann Schreck (479-161, 179, 139), Michelle Simpson (464-155, 163, 146), Becky Holcomb (457-150, 140, 167).
FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED
2/26
High women’s score: Kim Miller (541-143, 174, 224). Others: Hope Haefner (510-167, 175, 168), Paula Distin (505-157, 146, 202), Sherri Diefenbacher (489-158, 193, 138).
High men’s score: Tim Clifford (644-226, 200, 218). Others: Dave Brinkerhoff (577-211, 186, 180), Jonne Harvey (574-211, 204, 159), Craig Distin (564-194, 188, 182), Bobby Paternoster (559-157, 231, 171), Trevor Alton (551-165, 222, 164), Mark Harrington (521-176, 140, 205), Logan Diefenbacher (504-171, 163, 170), Doug Kemp (477-153, 165, 149), Donald Cordone (472-181, 143, 148).
FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED
3/5
High women’s score: Paula Distin (551-157, 214, 180). Others: Jean Paternoster (550-171, 202, 177), Hope Haefner (511-166, 181, 164), Jacquie Taylor (485-161, 162, 162).
High men’s score: Craig Distin (658-258, 186, 214). Others: Tim Clifford (635-236, 204, 195), Karl Broman (621-245, 192, 184), Jonne Harvey (620-219, 200, 201), Bobby Paternoster (571-223, 156, 192), Logan Diefenbacher (575-176, 189, 210), Donald Cordone (507-139, 194, 174), Dave Brinkerhoff (479-171, 166, 142), Trevor Alton (469-158, 151, 160).
