KOUPLES KLUB
10/4
High men’s score: Mike Domicolo (598-249, 172, 177). Others: Paul Seeley (545-180, 159, 206), Josh Cross (522-188, 204, 163).
PORT CITY SENIORS
10/5
High score: Don Turner (686-256, 183, 247).
Others: Paul Seeley (647-179, 234, 234), Dan MacDonald (638-180, 232, 226), Bob Brace (613-177, 264, 172), Mike Coffey (605-257, 168, 180), Barry Stever (604-233, 158, 213), Bob Salisbury (598-200, 205, 193), Joe DeSantis (590-202, 166, 222), Jim Bartholomew (580-192, 164, 224), Bob Holt (574-197, 203, 174), Glenn Bridges (569-178, 222, 169), Bob Kosbob (566-177, 202, 187), Rich Runner (553-200, 176, 177).
HALL OF FAME LOUNGE
10/5
High score: Tony Zaia (737-247, 235, 255).
Others: Matt Clemons (678-183, 195, 300), Bob Hoefer (662-236, 208, 218), Kevin Goodale (649-205, 228, 216), John Byrnes (632-206, 212, 214), Joe Clavelli (613-192, 232, 189), Chuck Tabone (603-194, 192, 217), Ed Albright (600-200, 202, 198).
CANALE INSURANCE
10/8
High score: Kevin Goodale (694-278, 214, 202).
Others: Matt Salvador (671-244, 222, 205), David B. Sherman (665-197, 256, 210), Hal Eisenman (634-217, 212, 205), Jim Vandish (630-232, 233, 165), Mike Phillips (626-215, 192, 219), Bob Kosbob (615-190, 192, 233), Mike Engler (614-205, 238, 171), Mike Sheley (613-245, 169, 199), Mike Pytlak (611-205, 174, 232), David A. Sherman (611-236, 194, 181), Harold Goodale (610-201, 185, 224), Glenn Bridges (600-193, 205, 202).
DAVIS BROTHERS/
811 DIG SAFE NY
10/7
High score: Joe Fiumara (774-279, 245, 200).
Others: Kevin Goodale (667-227, 205, 234), Brian Salisbury (662-244, 240, 178), Lonnie Guile (653-232, 184, 237), David Cliff (650-212, 235, 203), Todd Redhead (635-192, 213, 230), Kevin Murtha (617-233, 169, 215), Randy Snyder (615-189, 244, 182), Brett Butler (614-168, 238, 208), Bob Brace (609-192, 195, 222), John Shatraw (604-174, 246, 194), Craig Tyrrell (601-213, 193, 195), Myles Maxon (600-197, 191, 212).
PORT CITY COPY CENTER
10/6
High score: Courtney Radick (644-226, 214, 204).
Others: Jennifer Wilson (548-187, 178, 183), Tammy Byrne (535-141, 220, 174), Stacie Gleason (533-192, 183, 158), Kristen Maxon (505-176, 159, 170), Abigail Chamberlain (499-148, 163, 188), Brianna Batchelor (457-175, 123, 159).
WINNING EDGE
10/14
High score: Jackie Coon (500-142, 202, 156) and Danette Chillemi (500-172, 170, 158).
Others: Jaime Ingersoll (494-192, 153, 149), Kelly Guernsey (491-146, 161, 184), MaryAnn Schreck (484-198, 159, 127), Rhonda Delaney (467-168, 176, 123), Della Daniels (461-129, 163, 169).
