WINNING EDGE
1/27
High score: Jaime Ingersoll (593-189, 232, 172).
Others: Rhonda Delaney (584-163, 191, 230), Jackie Coon (566-183, 172, 211), Paula Distin (554-154, 199, 201), Karen Perwitz (536-192, 164, 180), MaryAnn McGregor (504-143, 153, 208), Cheri Lenhart (492-192, 152, 148), Della Daniels (491-190, 151, 150), Angela Bedford (482-169, 163, 150), MaryAnn Schreck (474-146, 169, 159), Diana LeRoy (471-130, 161, 180), Michelle Simpson (461-154, 170, 137), Danielle Taylor (457-163, 162, 132), Kelly Guernsey (456-134, 165, 157), Lisa Gauthier (456-165, 150, 141).
WINNING EDGE
2/3
High score: Diana LeRoy (541-167, 202, 172).
Others: Jackie Coon (533-151, 193, 189), Janet Ingersoll (527-137, 211, 179), Danette Chillemi (524-164, 149, 211), Jaime Ingersoll (519-144, 190, 185), Paula Distin (496-163, 158, 175), Rhonda Delaney (489-143, 179, 167), Karen Samson (473-156, 161, 156), Mary Ann Schreck (466-132, 174, 160), Marion Naramore (452-115, 128, 209), Becky Holcomb (451-139, 153, 159).
WINNING EDGE
2/10
High score: Rhonda Delaney (565-183, 180, 202).
Others: Della Daniels (546-191, 183, 172), MaryAnn Schreck (544-152, 202, 190), Jaime Ingersoll (515-154, 170, 191), Paula Distin (511-172, 171, 168), Lisa Cordone (503-143, 189, 171), Jackie Coon (497-136, 202, 159), Dianne Whorrall (486-170, 170, 146), Sherry Timm (486-186, 140, 160), Karen Perwitz (480-159, 129, 192), Kelly Guernsey (455-154, 149, 152).
FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED
1/22
High women’s score: Paula Distin (502-140, 194, 168). Others: Jacquie Taylor (494-159, 177, 158), Jean Paternoster (491-171, 170, 150), Ashlee Hannon (462-145, 168, 149), Jen Mills (456-124, 153, 179).
High men’s score: Jonne Harvey (612-183, 230, 199). Others: Tim Clifford (605-201, 169, 235), Doug Kemp (560-176, 201, 183), Trevor Alton (542-166, 189, 187), Dave Brinkerhoff (535-173, 180, 182), Bobby Paternoster (529-192, 154, 183), Don Cordone (527-137, 190, 200), Logan Diefenbacher (496-159, 145, 192), John Paternoster (471-148, 166, 157), Zach Greene (468-131, 160, 177).
FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED
1/29
High women’s score: Jacquie Taylor (620-192, 221, 207). Others: Paula Distin (564-196, 193, 175), Hope Haefner (516-158, 168, 190), Ashlee Hannon (486-141, 155, 190), Kim Miller (457-147, 171, 139).
High men’s score: Jonne Harvey (643-202, 237, 204). Others: Zach Greene (585-212, 156, 217), Donald Cordone (576-188, 211, 177), Mark Harrington (541-204, 166, 171), Trevor Alton (526-199, 178, 149), Dave Brinkerhoff (522-153, 171, 198), Tim Clifford (519-169, 180, 170), Bobby Paternoster (500-193, 180, 127), Logan Diefenbacher (473-173, 172, 128).
FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED
2/5
High women’s score: Paula Distin (554-189, 188, 177). Others: Ashlee Hannon (510-171, 123, 216), Jacquie Taylor (506-185, 162, 159), Kim Miller (450-129, 142, 179).
High men’s score: Jonne Harvey (554-205, 174, 175). Others: Dave Brinkerhoff (547-157, 211, 179), Karl Broman (538-180, 191, 167), Donald Cordone (515-177, 166, 172), Tim Clifford (493-190, 99, 204), Doug Kemp (482-206, 160, 116).
